Chester FC goalkeeper Alex Lynch is hoping that he can make a name for himself this season with the Blues.

The 22-year-old stopper signed a new one-year deal in the summer having joined the Blues part way through last season and has established himself as the first choice at the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium, something that looks set to continue.

Lynch, from Holyhead, was back in pre-season training with the rest of the Chester squad on Monday but, with the Blues still searching for an understudy, as the only goalkeeper on the Blues’ books, although they did have former Port Vale custodian Harry Pickering in on trial.

But Lynch says he will be motivated to succeed whatever happens and is raring to go for the new season, although he admitted that the pre-season regime wasn’t something that he relishes.

“I had a good break but I started getting bored so I’m happy to be back and looking forward to meeting the new lads and seeing the lads from last season and getting going again,” said the former Wycombe Wanderers and Bala Town man.

“I like being back in football but I’d be lying if I said I liked running. That’s why I went in goal.

“I’ve been around full-time football for five or six years and it never gets any easier but I can’t complain.”

Chester have raised plenty of eyebrows with their moves in the transfer market during the summer with the likes of Paul Turnbull, Ross Hannah and Kingsley James’ arrival raising some expectations.

And Lynch says he has been impressed with the additions that have come in as he eyes the forthcoming campaign as one where he can make big strides as a player.

“It has been a statement of intent and shows where the club is going with some of the signings we have brought in. Hopefully we can all gel together and have a good season,” he said.

“I don’t think you take anything for granted, if someone comes in then you use it as competition but if someone doesn’t come in then I will just keep myself motivated and look after myself. But if someone does come in I’m sure it will be nice, healthy competition to be playing on Saturday.”

“Going into the off season knowing that everything was pretty much agreed, even though nothing was signed, it was nice knowing that I’m going back and have a club and I could get my head down. It’s nice to be liked and wanted at the club and I’m delighted to be back again.

“It was a bit difficult coming in halfway through the season but hopefully with a full season I can get some games under my belt and start making a name for myself.”