Alex Lynch says he and his Chester FC team-mates owe their fans a performance this weekend.

It has been over four months since the Blues last won at home in the Vanarama National League and they have picked up just one point on home turf in 2017.

Despite the 5-2 hammering at Sutton United last weekend, Chester look all but assured of their spot in non-league football’s top tier next season, provided their isn’t a nine-goal swing on the final day.

They finish their campaign at home to Boreham Wood on Saturday (12.15pm) with the team and manager Jon McCarthy under pressure to deliver given their wretched form since the turn of the year, and Lynch knows that there can be no excuses this weekend.

“It’s been tough for us over the last few months and results having not been going our way,” he said.

“We need a performance for the fans and the least they deserve is to be going home with a smile on their face on Saturday.

“We know within ourselves that it hasn’t been good enough in the last couple of months, especially at home. Home fans come and pay their money and we haven’t got them the three points to go home with, not once. It would be lovely to get the points Saturday and at least try and send them home with a win under their belts.

“The manager has backed us and we as players have let him down. He comes out and defends us to the hilt after every game and we know we need to turn something round and get something on Saturday so we can go into next season with a bit more positivity.”

Like all of Chester’s players, 22-year-old North Walian Lynch, from Holyhead, is out of contract at the end of the season.

Discussions over his future have been put on hold until the end of the season, but the former Wycombe Wanderers stopper is keen to remain with the club.

He said: “I’ve loved my time here. I’m back in the game and playing football pretty much every day.

“The gaffer gave me the chance and I’ve played quite a few games. Things have been talked about (for next season) but it hasn’t gone any further as we are just trying to finish the season. I’m sure it will be talked about, though. If everything’s right, and there are a lot of things that go into contracts, but we’ll see what we can do from there.”