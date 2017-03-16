Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Alex Lynch is hoping he can be the man between the sticks for Chester FC next season.

The 21-year-old goalkeeper has impressed since arriving at the club in October following the departure of former Blues stopper Jon Worsnop.

Former Wycombe Wanderers keeper Lynch, who hails from Holyhead, is one of many Blues players who manager Jon McCarthy is aiming to keep hold of next season, although advanced talks are yet to take place with the Welshman, who was playing at Bala Town before signing for Chester.

And with Lynch having wrestled the number one spot off loanee Liam Roberts at the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium he is keen to be a part of the Blues squad beyond the end of the season.

"A new contract has been talked about but we've not sat down properly to discuss it all yet, but I want to be here next season," said Lynch, who began his career at Peterborough United.

"I've loved my time here so far and the gaffer has been first class and the boys in the dressing room, they are probably the best I have ever been a part of.

"I really want to be here next season and try and start the season as number one and kick on. We haven't talked about things in too much detail but I'm hopeful that we can get something done."

(Photo: Terry Marland)

Lynch made his Chester debut in a 0-0 draw at Macclesfield Town back in October after a Roberts suffered a nasty injury in a 1-1 draw at York City.

He didn't waste his chance between the sticks and forged himself as a fan favourite, making 16 appearances so far this term and pulling off a host of top-drawer saves.

Despite being from North Wales it was the south of England where Lynch would begin his journey to the Blues, overcoming worries from some coaches about his size.

"I was working in North Wales for a goalkeeping coaching company and the guy I was working with said there was the chance of a trial at Peterborough, said Lynch, who had been playing locally for Amlwch Town.

"I'd had loads of trials, probably about 15 or 16 and the answer was always the same. Every coach seemed to think I was too small but I managed to impress at Peterborough enough to be kept on. I ended up following my goalkeeping coach to Wycombe Wanderers and it was there that I got a break."

Lynch spent time on loan in non-league football with the likes of Histon, Stamford, Burnham Town and Brackley Town but was recalled to Wycombe owing to an injury crisis at Adams Park.

Lynch made his professional debut as a late substitute for the injured Matt Ingram in a League Two clash at Northampton Town and would retain his place for the Chairboys' play-off semi-final clashes with Plymouth Argyle and play-off final defeat to Southend, which ended in a penalty shootout.

(Photo: Terry Marland)

Ingram returned to injury during the off season and Lynch was forced to bide his time once again, next making an appearance for Wycombe in their FA Cup third round draw with Aston Villa owing to Ingram's suspension.

That was to be his last appearance for Wycombe and he left the Buckinghamshire outfit last year and returned to North Wales, turning out for Bala in the Welsh Premier League.

But his experience of being thrown in at the deep end has helped him in his time at Chester.

"People always ask about those games," said Lynch.

"I was thrown in at the deep end a bit but it pretty much made me able to cope with anything that can be thrown at me.

"It's been really beneficial to have that experience behind me at such a young age as young goalkeepers don't always get the opportunities. I've been able to use all that to my advantage since I've been at Chester and I hope I can continue to do it next season with the club and help us kick on even further."