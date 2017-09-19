Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Goalkeeper Alex Lynch says the Chester FC squad are low on confidence, although some may not wish to admit it.

With 11 National League games played so far this season Chester sit fourth from bottom and four points from safety following the 4-0 thrashing at Dover Athletic on Saturday .

The dismal start to the season saw Jon McCarthy sacked as Blues boss and Tom Shaw has been acting as caretaker boss for the past three games as the club looks for a new manager.

And with the new man expected to be named in the next couple of days and in charge for the home clash with Maidenhead United on Saturday, his arrival will hopefully bring about a confidence boost to a side for whom losing matches become a habit.

Said Lynch: “It will be a bit of a confidence thing, although people might not admit that we are low on confidence. A new manager coming in might just give us that lift and hopefully we can get back on track and start pushing up the table.

“We are going to have to take on board the new ideas of whoever comes in and we have to go with new ideas that he is going to bring to the club and I’m sure all of the boys are looking forward to it.”

While no guarantees have been given it seems likely that caretaker boss Shaw will remain as part of the coaching staff for a new manager, although he may well find himself a more prominent part of the playing squad than he has been.

And Lynch was full of praise for Shaw and how he has handled what has been a difficult fortnight.

“Shawsy is a good mate of mine and we have become close friends during his time as a player and a coach and would have done anything to win for him (at Dover),” he said.

“All the boys have really enjoyed working with him. He has come in and tried to settle the boys and keep everyone happy. It’s been hard for him as he has had to make some tough decisions and upset a few people but I think he has handled it brilliantly and we’ll see where it goes.”