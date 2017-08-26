Key Events
First half kicks off
Chester get us started.
Teams are out
Glorious sunshine
The Recreation Ground pitch looking superb and it’s a warm afternoon here in Aldershot. Glorious.
Blues in their change strip of all yellow today.
Pre-match
Shots line up
Homegrown talent
Team sheet
Chester team
Mitchell, Halls, LRT, James, McCombe, Astles, Mahon, Turnbull, Davies, Dawson, Akintunde. SUBS: Lynch, Chapell, Joyce, Waters, Crawford.
What has the Blues boss had to say?
I can never rewind back to a game. I woke up at 2am, 3am after Sutton, feeling a bit rubbish, and feeling a bit sick in my stomach about what had happened to us. There’s no worse time to worry about things than in the middle of the night but as soon as I got up on Sunday it was, ‘right, Aldershot, what can I do’, and I started looking at that and looking at what our players did well in the last game and focus on that. Aldershot haven’t won in two games but they’ve got good players and a very attacking style of play. They look to get it to the centre-backs and the full-backs go right on and create all kinds of chaos with movement. Why can’t we beat them?
In position
Welcome
A big game for the Blues this afternoon.
Winless so far this season and with some pressure building on manager Jon McCarthy, a win this afternoon would be the perfect panacea for the Blues boss.
We’ll bring you updates from the Recreation Ground throughout the afternoon.
Here we go.