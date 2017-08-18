Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Alan Tarbuck has been named as honorary vice-president of Chester FC .

The popular former winger has accepted the invitation to take up the position by City Fans United (CFU).

Tarbuck has been involved with the supporter-owned club since it was reformed by the CFU in 2010.

A CFU statement reads: “This is a special club filled with special people and the best part of volunteering by far is being able to work alongside passionate and dedicated Blues who work tirelessly for the benefit of us all - Alan Tarbuck is one of these people.

“As a former player, he is part of our rich history, and as an ambassador and friend of Chester Football Club, we could not ask for better.

“As such, this position is in recognition for all that he has achieved and all the work that he continues to do in promoting our great club.”

Tarbuck moved to Chester from Crewe Alexandra in 1969.

He made an instant impact, scoring twice on his home debut in a 2-0 win over Exeter City and inspiring the team to five wins in his first six games before a broken leg ruled him out for three months.

The following season Tarbuck was ever-present and top scorer with 18 league goals, forming a lively striking partnership with Eddie Loyden as Chester missed promotion by a single point.

He was sold to Preston North End for £5,500 early in season 1971-72 having made 69 league appearances for the club, scoring 24 goals.