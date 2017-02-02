Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Championship clubs including Blackburn Rovers and Wigan Athletic have had a look at him. League Two Barnet had a bid turned down for him.

It came as a relief, then, when the transfer window shut at 11pm on Tuesday and top-scorer James Alabi was still a Chester FC player.

But what are the chances of Alabi staying at the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium longer than this summer?

And, if not, what are the chances of the red-hot striker signing a new contract and giving the Blues some financial security?

Danny's delight

One player who has put pen to paper is Danny O'Brien.

We caught up with the winger at training this morning after re-signing on loan from Wigan Athletic.

Soccer School and Futsal Camps

Stuck for something for the kids to do over half-term? Well, the Chester FC Community Trust have the answer.

The Trust have a fun-packed programme of holiday activities planned for boys and girls during the February half-term.

The popular Chester FC Soccer School will be running over two days at The Cheshire County Sports Club in Upton on Monday, February 20 and Tuesday, February 21.

And there’s a new addition to the Trust’s programme with the first Chester FC Futsal Camp being held at Blacon High School on Wednesday, February 22 and Thursday, February 23.

Futsal is an exciting, fast-paced, small-sided game originating from South America. The emphasis is on technical ability and creativity under pressure. Many of the world’s top players including Neymar and Cristiano Ronaldo played Futsal growing up and credit it with helping develop skills and to improve as footballers.

All participants will receive a certificate and gift - and there will be opportunities to meet Blues manager Jon McCarthy and his players.

Each day runs from 10am until 4pm and costs £10 with an optional early drop-off available at 9am for an extra £2.50.

Children will need a packed lunch, snacks, plenty of drinks as well as appropriate footwear, shinpads and suitable clothing.

Jim Green, formerly of this parish and now chief executive of Trust, said: "We’re really looking forward to the February half-term and have put together a fun and varied programme that will help youngsters have fun honing their skills and keep them entertained during the holidays.

"We’re particularly thrilled to be holding a Chester FC Futsal Camp for the first time and really excited for the potential of Futsal, both in terms of giving youngsters the opportunity to experience this fast and thrilling game and also for the future development."

To book places or for further information email community@chesterfc.com or call or text 07512 355396.

