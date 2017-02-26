Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Well, that felt good didn't it?!

Chester FC got back to winning ways yesterday with a vital 1-0 victory at Southport. As one supporter puts it below, we can start looking upwards again!

There was plenty of praise from fans for Jon McCarthy's decision to revert back to a 4-4-2 formation and to reinstall Sam Hughes, whose man-of-the-match winning performance was widely hailed, to centre-back.

But Hughes was not the only Blues player to be the commended, with Wade Joyce, in particular, being spoken of highly among the supporters who took to Twitter, our dedicated Chester FC Facebook page and to Deva Chat after the match.

We've also gathered the thoughts of four members of Blues boss McCarthy's triumphant squad.

Enjoy!

What did the fans say on Twitter?

What did the supporters say on our Chester FC Facebook page ?

Tyler Bond: "Need to keep Astles and Hughes in the centre. A vital win and a clean sheet. JON MCCARTHY'S BLUE WHITE ARMY."

Mark Worrall: "Glad to see we went back to basics with 442 and put Hughes back in the middle. Same again for Tranmere!"

Liam Kenny: "Well done lads great win let's move onto next Friday now focus on Tranmere at home."

Nathan Auty: "Finally 'back to basics'!

Mel Tansley said: "That result puts a smile on my face. Coyb."

Anthony White: "Good to see another one in the W column at last."

Graham Wheeler: "Top result today."

What did the players say on Twitter?

What did the fans say on Deva Chat?

Jack said: "A really gritty performance, where every single player fought for the cause. We were never going to end this run of form with a crisp, silky performance and win 4-0, it was always going to be one we had to churn out and we did it brilliantly.



"Well done Macca for making the right call. Hughes was outstanding at centre-back and Wade Joyce put in an incredibly industrious display; really impressed with him. Alabi and Richards never really got on the same wavelength but even their presence unsettled Southport.

"Of course we rode our luck a bit, but Dagenham and Dover would say the same thing against us. Three points, clean sheet and we're all looking upwards again."

livinginhope said: "Had to work really hard for that today, all the lads put in a serious shift and although we weren't brilliant, the effort was enough to get the win.

"Both teams had a few chances. Shaw hit the post first half and they hit the bar twice within about a minute. Thought Southport looked garbage for the vast majority of the game though and are surely headed for the drop.

"Hughes was superb at centre-back, no excuse not to keep him there now. Man of the match by far. Hunt was excellent too, as was Horwood, and Astles was much more convincing than in the last few games, good to see him back to his usual self.

"Surely any relegation fears even from the most pessimistic of us are over now, would be nice to start working our way back up the table again.

"On to Tranmere, the match at their place was superb, both teams were excellent and could have been a League One game with the quality on show. Would love the three points, COYB!"

rainfordblue said: "Three much needed points, albeit against a team that look destined for the drop. Sam Hughes head and shoulders above everyone else involved, though Wade Joyce had a great game - important tackles, tracked the runners and shut off space very well. Did a dirty, unfashionable job very well indeed. Great to see Craig Mahon back too!"