Chester FC chief executive Mark Maguire says the club are looking to secure their own 3G pitch facility to be used for both the first team and the community.

With the National League becoming more competitive with each passing season, the fan-owned club are searching for avenues for future growth and have earmarked the usage of an artificial pitch as a way of aiding their financial effort.

At present the club pay to train on the 3G surface at the University of Chester for much of the season and have been unable to find ways to maximise the potential of the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium during the week.

Other National League clubs such as Maidstone United and Sutton United have used 3G pitches to their advantage, with the facility able to be used seven days a week.

And while a 3G surface on the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium itself may not be the first choice, Maguire believes it is imperative for the club to pursue some kind of facility.

“I think Maidstone is a fantastic example of how a stadium can be brought to life during the week and I think there are a whole host of opportunities here, and the 3G idea, whether that is next to the stadium, around the stadium or whatever the case may be, that is something that we would like to explore,” he said.

“We have a very real need for a training facility of some description, and where that is and how that operates is something that we are pursuing very strongly because we can essentially save ourselves, if we can have a fully funded training facility that has its own income and covers its own costs, tens of thousands of pounds a year. That money will then be freed up to help Jon and help the club to progress.”

Maguire says that discussions have already taken place with Chester FC Community Trust chief executive Jim Green about how to combine the needs of the first team and the community and revealed funding is available.

He said: “There is funding available out there and that is something we have looked at in great detail.

“What is key here is the relationship between the club and the Community Trust and me and Jim Green (Trust chief executive) have spent many hours in conversations looking at how we could put a proposal together that splits training use and community use.

“It would benefit the community as well as ourselves and that is how you attract funding, and if there is a multi-sport or partnership element to it then we have been exploring that as well.

“There is lots of work that has been going on behind the scenes and while there is nothing imminent, in terms of growing financially and helping the development of the squad and the youth structure then it makes complete sense to push that forward as quickly as possible.”