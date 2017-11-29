Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

At the time of writing this article is has been 142 days since James Alabi signed for Tranmere Rovers .

Since then the former Chester FC striker has featured for Rovers in the National League before being frozen out and joining Dover Athletic on loan.

Chester are yet to receive a penny for last season's leading scorer.

It's understood that the Blues are now pushing for a fixed date for an FA tribunal, although it could be a case of having to wait until the new year to get before a panel to determine the matter.

The reason for the delay has been a difference in valuations for the player in the eyes of Chester and Tranmere, with the Blues believed to be seeking in excess of £10,000.

The Chronicle understands that Rovers offered a sum well below Chester's valuation of Alabi before the season started and that no common ground has been found between the clubs in order to bring a swift resolution to the matter.

Alabi, 23, has failed to settle at Prenton Park since his move and he made the temporary switch to Dover in October, where he will remain until January.

Chester are entitled to a fee former Ipswich Town and Stoke City striker Alabi due to him being under the age of 24, and his 17-goal haul for the Blues last season and subsequent England C selection means Chester have plenty to present to a tribunal panel when it comes to proving they have aided his development.

Alabi failed to score in his nine National League appearances for Rovers but failed to score, and has scored once in seven games for the Whites during his loan spell.

When Kingsley James moved from Chester to FC Halifax Town in 2015 the Shaymen were ordered to pay £8,000 to the Blues, with a 20% sell on clause included should he have moved anywhere for a fee.

Like Alabi, James received England C honours during his time with the Blues.