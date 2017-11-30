Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It's been a two-week hiatus for the True Blues Podcast - and plenty has happened in that time.

Saturday's 4-0 defeat at home to Dagenham & Redbridge saw positivity turn to pessimism in some quarters of the Chester FC fanbase as they task facing manager Marcus Bignot to keep the club in the National League was laid bare.

Chronicle sports writers Dave Powell and Paul Wheelock were joined by lifelong Blues fan and club historian Chas Sumner to discuss the defeat to the Daggers and what comes next for the Blues.

Can they survive?

The trio also talked on the ongoing injury situation, Bignot's search for a striker and whether the FA Trophy could provide a welcome distraction from the league.

You can follow us on Audioboom

1) Search for True Blue Podcast or visit https://audioboom.com/channel/the-true-blue

2) Click 'follow'.

We are now on iTunes

1) Search for True Blue Podcast.

2) Click subscribe under the True Blue Podcast logo.