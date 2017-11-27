Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC have been handed a home draw against AFC Fylde in the first round of the FA Trophy.

The Blues will host the Coasters at the Swansway Chester Stadium on Saturday, December 16 having been paired with their National League rivals in the draw, which took place The FA headquarters at Wembley.

The winners of the contest, which is regionalised at the first round stage before being nationalised from the second round onwards, will pocket £6,000.

Should a replay be needed to separate the sides then it will likely take place on the following Tuesday or Wednesday evenings.

Chester were drawn at Witton Albion last year and drew 1-1 before eventually seeing off their Cheshire neighbours 2-1 in a replay that saw a penalty after six seconds and three red cards.

The Blues had their interest in the competition ended in the second round, though as Forest Green Rovers proved too strong.