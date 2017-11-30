Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

After a defeat, so the footballing cliché goes, players cannot wait for the next game to come around; to put things right.

But, with no match this weekend, the Chester FC squad has a little longer than usual to mull over last weekend's 4-0 home loss to Dagenham & Redbridge .

Marcus Bignot suggested after the drubbing that the second-half showing his side produced would be a 'blip'.

But, going into a crucial run of fixtures that could make or break the Blues' season, we asked members of our fans' jury...

Saturday's defeat to Dagenham - a blip at the end of a tough week or something more worrying than that?

And here's what they had to say...

Kieron Shiel

"There can be no question that the team will have been extremely disappointed with the result at Leyton Orient, and fast forward to the Dagenham game and the psychological, rather than the physical, hangover was clear to see; a first half of nothingness followed by what I could only describe as weary collapse and a self-pitying implosion.

"I'm sure the players felt like going back to bed - and one or two may have well as done. It has been coming, though, and here's why..... Marcus has brought in a plethora of players but he still hasn't been fortunate enough to play them or the others he inherited consistently. We have a group, not a first 11, at the moment. We have a known shape now, which will allow us to get at teams, and are forming a style, but without consistent regulars to fit into the shape we will no doubt continue to struggle.

(Image: Terry Marland)

"Marcus has not had a solid and consistent foundation to build the rest of the recruits on - and most of the recruits have been unavailable, too. If there are too many forced changes to the core or the core doesn't exist, then blips will inevitably occur. Is it a blip? Yes, I think so; a blip that I'm surprised hasn't reared it's ugly head before now, but let's hope it doesn't again.

"Can we get out of this? Yes, I think so. We have shape, the right manager, good enough players (in most departments) and a great fan base. What we need is a bit of good luck, a miracle-working physio team and more graft from the players lucky enough to be selected.

"Luck and magic can't be guaranteed but graft should be. All the points in December are getable, so let's get behind the boys and the manager, and go get them... because we need them."

Adam Cain

"Saturday's humiliation live on BT Sport was a very sobering experience and gave rise to the real possibility that, if Chester fail to record at least three wins in the league in December, they are in danger of being cut adrift.

"The performance will have done little to attract the wavering fan. The Blues missed a golden opportunity to try and make the Deva a more appealing proposition on a Saturday afternoon.

"This set of players currently look like they lack the hunger that a relegation dogfight requires - and it seems somewhat ironic that our former manager has now become the fitness coach at Port Vale, as this is arguably the most unfit set of players that I have seen at Chester during the periods in which the Blues have competed at the level of the Conference and above.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

"The squad lacks any natural width at the moment and Marcus Bignot's seeming preoccupation with signing strikers at the expense of adequate cover in midfield or defence would suggest a muddled set of priorities.

"December is the time for the club to rise to the challenge. If the Blues fail to win at least three of their league games in the month, serious questions of the club's hierarchy will need to be answered. If only two games are won, it will be time for a change of leadership, both on and off the pitch, as the Blues are currently sleepwalking to disaster and facing the increasing likelihood of National League North football next season."

Rio Doherty

"Saturday's defeat to Dagenham was shocking - and a total embarrassment seeing it was on national TV. Coming off the back of that, I am quite concerned, although I'm hoping that it is just a 'blip'. But the performance was abysmal, and it's left us in a bad position. Clubs such as Torquay and Guiseley are picking up the odd win, while we are really struggling for form.

"Marcus Bignot's situation is almost the same as when Ian Atkins was at the club. When Atkins arrived in 2000 we found ourselves really struggling near the bottom of the table. Both managers have similar form, although it took a 7-1 defeat against Brighton (under Ian) to really wake us up, and improve our form. Sadly, it was too little too late, and I really hope that history doesn't repeat itself this season. Maybe, Saturday's 4-0 drubbing can be similar to the Brighton game, and we can get a massive reaction from the players to improve our results.

(Image: Dale Miles)

"We really do need a good run now. This is the most crucial part of our season, with games against Solihull Moors, Halifax, a double-header with Guiseley, and an important FA Trophy tie all in and around the festive season. At least nine points is a must for us to climb out of the drop zone. If we pick up anything less than that, then relegation will be all but a certainty. However, if we do manage to win three or four of the league fixtures, then we will be in a decent position, with a lot of momentum to keep us going.

"The two-week break we are currently undergoing is much needed. We need everyone to stay fit - and we need everyone to give 100%. This is going to be our most vital run of games so every player needs to be concentrating and giving their all for the club. If not, then we will be seeing more shocking performances like the one against Dagenham. COYB!"