Chester FC 's FA Trophy first round clash with AFC Fylde is to be settled on the day.

The two sides will meet in the competition at the Swansway Chester Stadium on Saturday, December 16, with a place in round two and a financial boost of £6,000 on offer for the victors.

Teams are allowed to decide between themselves whether or not they wish to play a replay should the result end in a draw at the end of 90 minutes or whether they want to settle the encounter on the day via extra time and, if needed, a penalty shoot-out.

Chester and Fylde have agreed on the latter.

Should a draw occur between the sides then there will be a result on the day. It is a decision that eases the potential of adding to an already hectic December schedule, with FA Trophy replays played in the week following the initial clash.

Last year Chester and Witton needed a replay to be separated, with the Blues prevailing to book their spot in the second round before being beaten at home by Forest Green Rovers.