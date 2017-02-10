Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A feast of football is promised for fans at Chester FC’s clash with Gateshead this weekend.

The Blues have teamed up with Footgolf Chester and Streetwise Soccer to give hundreds of youngsters and their families the chance to cheer on Jon McCarthy’s men.

They will get seats in the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium’s South Stand as part of the Big Club Giveaway II community promotion on Saturday (February 11).

Junior sides from Aston Park Rangers, Blacon Youth Club, Christleton NewScene and Penrhyn Bay Pirates, teams from Delamere Academy, Lache Primary School and St Oswald’s Primary School will ensure the ground is buzzing for the game.

They will be joined by colleagues from Chester FC’s principal partner MBNA.

Chester FC Community Trust chief executive Jim Green said: “We’re delighted with the response to the Big Club Giveaway II and we’re very grateful to the club and the board of directors for giving us this opportunity.

“There promises to be a great atmosphere inside the stadium.

“We want it to be a fantastic family day out so it’s brilliant to be working alongside Footgolf Chester and Streetwise Soccer as we continue to improve the matchday experience.”

Children will be sporting their team’s kits for a colourful parade around the pitch at half-time to showcase junior football in Chester.

There’s plenty happening before the game too, which is being broadcast live on BT Sport (kick-off 12.15pm).

Streetwise Soccer, the UK’s leading provider of unique football themed activities, events and equipment, will invite fans to put their shooting power to the test on the inflatable Speed Shot Cage and demonstrate their football skills to pot balls on the Foot Pool table.

Footgolf Chester’s Hole in One Challenge gives supporters the opportunity to try one of the fastest growing sports in the UK.

There will be prizes and discount vouchers up for grabs and all of the activities are free of charge.

