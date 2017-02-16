Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Jon McCarthy says a trio of trialists made an impression during Chester FC 's behind-closed doors friendly defeat to Wigan Athletic earlier this week.

The Blues were beaten 3-2 by a strong Latics side that included the likes of Alex Bruce at the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium, with the game provided the chance for some valuable minutes for fringe players.

Ross Killock completed another 90 minutes of football following his appearance against The New Saints in a friendly last week, as he steps up his bid for match sharpness following a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

There was also minutes, too, for the likes of Jordan Chapell, Kane Richards and Danny O'Brien, while the trialing trio of ex-AFC Telford United midfielder Lucas Dawson, former Crewe Alex defender Jamie Morgan and ex-Tranmere Rovers striker Liam Davies all impressing.

Said the McCarthy: "They had a good team out and the trialists and the lads, it was a much better performance than against TNS the week before. There were some really good performances.

"I was really impressed with some of the trialists who needed a game and some of our lads who needed a game, and Wigan had a strong team out with good first teamers.

"Ross (Killock) got through 90, Matty Waters played 90, Kieran Evans played 90, Danny O'Brien played 75, Chappy (Jordan Chapell) and Kane (Richards) played 45, Liam (Roberts) and Alex (Lynch) played 45 and we had the likes of Jamie Morgan, Lucas Dawson and Liam Davies out there, all of who have been on trial with us for some time."

Morgan, Dawson and Davies have been around the Blues camp for a number of weeks and have been part of the first team group at training.

But any thoughts of deals are premature and McCarthy is keen to run the rule over them and other potential trialists to see whether they have the right make up to be part of the Chester squad.

Said the Blues boss: "I'm not exaggerating, I get 20 emails a week from all over the world, from scouts, from agents. I get loads.

"But I'm quite particular and have a certain template. I tell them to come in and be around us. We have Jamie Morgan from Crewe who has a good pedigree and has been training with us for quite a while, there is a Lucas Dawson and Liam Davies who have good pedigree and fit our template.

"I'll see if there is something there, the players pick up on it too and you will know what the other players think of them. There is a certain type we are trying to establish here at this football club."

Dawson, 23, came through the academy at Stoke City and spent a loan spell with Carlisle United in 2014. He had a successful stint at Telford between 2015/16 and then Bucks boss Rob Smith hailed him 'the best midfielder in the Conference North'.

Morgan was released by Crewe last year while Davies, 20, left Tranmere in 2015.