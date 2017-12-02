Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Dave Challinor hailed AFC Fylde after they came from behind to hold 2013 FA Cup winners Wigan Athletic to a 1-1 draw.

Challinor, who was born in Chester and lives in the city, watched his National League side fall behind to a Will Grigg goal on the stroke of half-time.

But League One leaders Wigan, who are 63 places higher up the non-league ladder than the Coasters, failed to make the most of the further chances that came their way in the second-round tie broadcast live on BBC Two.

And in the 70th minute they were made to pay when the non-league top-flight's leading marksman Danny Rowe converted a penalty awarded after Nathan Byrne hauled down Sam Finley in the box.

It means Fylde, whose line-up included former Chester FC midfielder Andy Bond, will now travel to Wigan's DW Stadium for a replay in the week beginning Monday, December 11.

That will come days before their scheduled FA Trophy first-round clash with Chester FC at the Swansway Chester Stadium.

Former Tranmere Rovers defender Challinor said: "On effort alone we deserved something. We worked our socks off, got that little bit of luck that we needed, and thankfully we've got a replay.

"We knew that they were and are very, very good at pressing high up the pitch, and in the middle bit of the pitch. Our natural game is to want to play, and to do that you have to be good on the ball, and in a high-profile game, we struggled a little bit.

"So if you're not getting through by playing like that, you have to become a little bit more functional, and we said that second half. It was against what we wanted to do but ultimately we had to get up the pitch.

"They've had chances, don't get me wrong, but tonight's our night and we can look forward to Monday's draw and then playing at Wigan a week on Tuesday."

Fylde have so far made £200,000 from the tie with the Latics.