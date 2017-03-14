Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC boss Jon McCarthy says the club's blank weekend could cause problems later in the season.

The Blues were without a game on Saturday after their planned opponents, Lincoln City, were in FA Cup quarter final action at Arsenal.

The shock run to the last eight by the Imps, which was ended after a 5-0 loss at the Gunners, pushed Chester's trip to Sincil Bank back to Tuesday, April 11 (7.45pm), meaning that the Blues face the gruelling prospect of four games in the space of just nine days.

And while the blank weekend did allow for injured players such as Tom Shaw and Luke George to get some much-needed rest, McCarthy says it could prove problematic during the season run-in.

"It doesn't suit me," said the Chester boss.

"Because of the Lincoln game on Saturday it almost feels like we've been punished for them having a great cup run and we've had to fit the game in. I think that will cause us some problems at that time.

"It might not cause Lincoln as many problems as they have a bigger squad, so I worry about that. If we get away with it and don't pick up any injuries then over those four games in nine days we'll be alright. I can see that it cause us a problem and we would have been OK last weekend and we would have had a fair few players.

"But you can spin that and it has given Tom Shaw and Luke George a bit more time to get right and we could have them available for the next game. It is what it is and let's just make it work for us."

The Blues do return to action this weekend when they welcome Eastleigh to the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium on Saturday (3pm).

The Spitfires have woefully underachieved this season given their large budget and sit below the Blues on their fourth manager of the campaign.

Chris Todd, Ronnie Moore and Martin Allen have all taken the reins at Silverlake Stadium this season but results have not been forthcoming and they have looked to ex-boss Richard Hill, a man who was interviewed for the Chester job last summer, to try and turn around the tanker.

And McCarthy, whose side claimed an emphatic 3-0 success at Eastleigh earlier in the season , knows that this weekend represents a chance for the Blues to get some points on the board as they look to pile on the misery for the Hampshire side.

He said: "We know the difficult circumstances they are having and the unfortunate time they are having with results and we know the change in personnel and systems.

"We know we had our result of the season down there and there is an opportunity this weekend that we can get right at them from the first minute."