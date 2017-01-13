Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Deeside Dragons remain in the thick of the battle for a play-off place after recording their first victory of the new year.

The Dragons exacted swift revenge when they beat Blackburn Hawks 5-3 at the Deeside Ice Rink on Sunday night.

The hard-fought victory ensures Scott McKenzie’s side sit three points behind fourth-placed Whitley Warriors, who they travel to this Sunday (5pm face-off), in the ultra competitive NIHL Moralee Conference.

But they are also just two points above basement boys Telford Tigers after they went down 7-6 to the Hawks in the first game of the big double-header between the rivals on Saturday evening.

The defeat at the Blackburn Ice Arena grated Dragons player-coach McKenzie.

After Simon Furnival opened the scoring, the Hawks hit back to lead 3-1, 4-2 and then 6-4.

But on each occasion the Dragons battled back with McKenzie, James Parsons (2), Jordan Bannon and Kennedy joining Furnival on the scoresheet to set up a thrilling climax.

However the Hawks netted what proved to be the 57th-minute winner after making the most of the penalties their indisciplined opponents continued to give away.

(Photo: Peter Sheffield)

McKenzie made it clear he did not want to see a repeat in the return encounter 24 hours later.

And his words were heeded as the Dragons raced into a three-goal lead through Bannon, Cain Taylor and Filip Supa, who fired a bullet of a shot into the top corner.

With 17 minutes remaining, the contest looked over.

But inexplicably the Dragons switched off and the Hawks smashed in three unanswered goals to level the tie with just over seven minutes to play.

McKenzie called a timeout in an effort to spark his players back into life.

And it had the desired effect as Parsons put the Dragons back in front in the 56th minute.

The Hawks piled forward in search of an equaliser and Jonah Armstrong’s goal came under increased pressure.

But the Dragons held out and sealed the points in the dying moments when Parsons scrambled the puck over the line.