Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cheshire County League

It’s been a week to savour for CHESTER BOUGHTON HALL.

They returned to winning ways in the Vivio Cheshire County League on Saturday when they ended Timperley’s unbeaten start to the Premier League season.

With an eye on the weather skipper Ross Dixon put Timperley into bat and his side watched a controlled innings of 120 from South African opener Grant Hodnett contribute to a useful score of 253-7.

Jack Williams (3-41) and Harry Killoran (2-54) shared the wickets for hosts Hall who reached 255-2 in reply thanks in the main to a vintage performance from Warren Goodwin.

Goodwin (103) hit his third century of the season and shared an opening-wicket partnership of 166 with Rick Moore (69) before Killoran (36no) and Will Owen (30no) secured the eight-wicket victory.

It was a victory that Chester built on the following day when they recorded a 56-run success at Wallasey to progress in the Cheshire Cup.

Lee Dixon (96) and Alex Money (63) let loose as Hall set 259 and then used eight bowlers to reduce the home team to 203 with the in-form Williams (3-32) the pick.

(Photo: Barry Mitchell)

Hall, who will host Grappenhall in the second round, then started their defence of the Liverpool Echo KO Cup with an eight-wicket win at Oxton on Tuesday.

Oxton were restricted to 96-5 in their rain-reduced 12 overs, Williams (2-14) again the leading wicket-taker, before the big-hitting Oliver Law (41) and Goodwin (34no) fired Hall to 97-2 and a round two showdown at NESTON.

Neston had to settle for a share of the spoils after a thrilling draw at Grappenhall in the Premier League on Saturday.

Prithvi Sarvaiya (3-29), Chris Finegan (3-40) and Ash Davis (3-74) took three wickets apiece as Grappenhall were dismissed for 224.

Neston looked well on target to chase down that total after Dom Smith (76) and Luke Camden (50) shared a fourth-wicket stand of 97 to haul the reply up 173-3.

But the visitors were unable to maintain the pace and they required five runs off the last over to win. They only scored four, however, as they finished up on 224-8.

This Saturday, fourth-placed Neston head to table-topping Toft, while fifth-placed Chester entertain second-placed Alderley Edge before travelling to Northern in the ECB National Club Championship on Sunday.

Cheshire County League

BARROW are five points clear at the top of Vivio Cheshire County League Division Two after a 43-run derby win at TATTENHALL stretched their unbeaten start to the season to six matches.

Captain Alex Reid led the way as he flayed 88no and Andy Metcalf added 47 to lift Barrow to 204-9.

Melvin Dobson and (4-48) and Dave Shewring (2-64) shared six wickets for Tattenhall, whose reply got off to a promising start.

But, after Dave Sadler’s knock of 64 from 73 balls was ended by Iroshan De Silva (5-46), the Flacca side dipped from 99-2 to 162 all out.

Maneesha Ayomal Nissanka (3-36) mopped up the tail after Connor Windell (27), Sam Green (20) and then Andy Styan (21) had shown some resistance.

CHRISTLETON’S winning run came to an end as they were beaten by seven wickets at Cheadle Hulme.

Only Alistair Marks (28no), skipper Josh Morgan Jones (27) and Joshua Joseph (27) got going with the bat as the Swans were snaffled up for 127. It then took Cheadle Hulme less than 24 overs to reach 128-3 (Matt Astbury 2-34).

ALVANLEY and Northwich fought out a thrilling game at Frodsham Road that swung dramatically one way and another until the last over.

The hosts were grateful to be inserted on to a belting track with Mike Rowlands (67) and Stephen Charles (40) putting on 97 for the first wicket.

But wickets were thrown away thereafter and, while Arthur Brummitt belied his youthful age with a mature 21no, well supported by a disciplined 20 by Lee Ainsworth, Alvanley’s 202-9 was below par.

Northwich began confidently against probing new-ball bowling from Chris Charles (1-55) and Ainsworth (2-61) with Luke Tapsfield (87) in fine form.

But, at 175-6 with six overs left, they still had work to do.

More tight bowling brought the equation down and, when Chris Wright ran out Matthew Duffy, 11 was needed off the final set of six.

Ainsworth had bowled beautifully. However, he was to be on the end of the final twist.

Mark Walker pressed the gamble button and struck the jackpot, nailing a six and two fours to win the game.

This Saturday, fifth-placed Alvanley head to second-bottom Tattenhall, third-bottom Christleton host Mobberley, while leaders Barrow entertain Romiley.

OULTON PARK will welcome Division One pacesetters Widnes to Little Budworth on the back of a thumping 105-run success at Weaverham.

Opener Daniel Leech hammered 117 off 135 balls and captain Patrick Roberts cracked 57 from 55 as Park posted 275-7 and then bowled their struggling opponents out for 170 with Muhammad Kashif (3-32) and Matt Parkinson (3-52) taking three wickets each.

Cheshire League

A magnificent century from Ben Salisbury helped SAUGHALL to a big home win over Rostherne in UKFast Cheshire League Division Five.

The Chester team initially struggled, Nick Ballard (12) dragging a drive on to his stumps, Martin Huxley (2) gloving an unplayable delivery to the keeper, and Tate Beaumont (3) crunching the ball straight into the clutches of mid-on.

Rostherne’s impressive opening bowlers were on top and Saughall were 56-3 from 22 attritional overs at drinks.

But whoever brought out the blackcurrant cordial deserves huge credit as the innings flipped on its head immediately after the restart.

Salisbury, previously batting like Geoff Boycott, a study in concentration and care, suddenly unleashed a torrent of boundaries like Viv Richards with a party to get to.

He notched up a brilliant 102 just before the declaration arrived.

Tony Roberts (25) and Mike Andrews (14no) played their part, too, as Saughall finished on 182-5.

(Photo: Rob Stratford)

Early wickets tumbled in depleted Rostherne’s reply and they were bowled out for 31 with Mike Andrews (4-9) doing most of the damage.

Saughall captain Alen Roberts said: “It was an excellent victory but we were made to work for it because Rostherne bowled very well early on.

“It was a match-winning innings by Ben, though, and we bowled well too.

“Hopefully we can continue this form next week at Malpas.”

MALPAS will go into that match on the back of a loss at Mossley, who set 178-4 (Mike Parry 2-77) and then stopped the reply 48 runs short on 130 (Keith Rickett 58).

FRODSHAM stretched their unbeaten start to the season to six matches with a 34-run victory at Mellor, who were polished off for 124 (Matt Deakin 3-19, E Wright 3-37) in response to a total of 158 that was inspired by captain Richard Warburton (70).

WESTMINSTER PARK (118) went down by 47 runs at home to Pott Shrigley (165) in Division Four despite the best efforts of Saad Q, who hit 50 and took 2-18.

Cheshire League

It’s six from six for KINGSLEY!

They continued their 100% winning start to the UKFast Cheshire League Division Two season with a five-wicket win at Prestbury.

Travis Martin (5-46) and Ben Stoddart (3-26) shared eight wickets as Prestbury were skittled for 149.

Opener Danny Mullins (61) and man-of-the-match Martin (41) then saw table-topping Kingsley to 153-5.

Struggling BUNBURY went down fighting by four wickets at home to second-placed Wilmslow, who reached 155-6 (Danny Roberts 3-28) with an over to spare after being set 153-7 (V Chorlton 45).

OAKMERE were on the end of a three-wicket loss at Poynton after being stopped agonisingly short on 96 in reply to 102-7.

Nick Guest, with 18 and 4-19, deserved better.

CHESTER COUNTY OFFICERS suffered a 94-run home defeat to Wistaston Village in Division Three.

CCO were dismissed for 160 (Ian Barlow 36no) chasing 254-4.

CHOLMONDELEY (114) were beaten by 54 runs at Wirral (168).

Wayne Goldstein (3-26) and Simon Gardiner (24) were Chum’s best performers.

Cheshire CCC

Lee Dixon’s Twenty20 Cheshire side once again triumphed as they won the inaugural T20 Bailey Gill Trophy in a bank holiday shoot-out against Staffordshire at Nantwich.

Dixon was at the helm of the Twenty20 team that claimed the National Unicorns’ prize in 2015.

And with no minor counties Twenty20 cricket currently on the calendar, the maiden match, which was the brainchild of the respective county chairman, David Bailey (Cheshire) and Peter Gill (Staffordshire), was an opportunity to revisit past glories.

And it also gave Cheshire the chance to avenge the 50-overs defeat they had suffered to their neighbours the week before.

Staffordshire had earlier got the better off their hosts in a development XI encounter and then won the toss and batted in front of a large crowd at Whitehouse Lane.

(Photo: Barry Mitchell)

A score of 220-230 was threatened at one stage. The visitors, however, were eventually restricted to 198-6.

Neston’s Will Evans (54) moved the reply into overdrive before flamboyant skipper Dixon took Cheshire to 202-6.

The Chester Boughton Hall ace cracked seven fours and four sixes in a match-winning knock of 65.

“An enjoyable occasion and maybe a bit of payback for the defeat we suffered at Knypersley last week,” said Dixon.

“It’s always enjoyable to play in these types of games and it was a quality match.”

Cheshire travel to Brockhampton this weekend to take on Herefordshire in their first Unicorns Championship match of the season.

Cheshire Women’s League

Chester Boughton Hall (133-4) were 50-run winners at home to Wistaston Village (83-4) in the Cheshire Women’s League Twenty20 Western Division.

Lorna Starkey (28) and Dawn Prestidge (25) top scored for defending champions Hall.