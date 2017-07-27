Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Captain Heather Knight believes England’s stunning World Cup win at the weekend can be a ‘springboard’ for women’s cricket.

And now female players interested in taking up the sport have the perfect chance to do so in Chester.

Chester Boughton Hall CC, which boast a blossoming women’s section, will host a free softball festival next month aimed at engaging new female players.

The event, which is backed by the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB), takes place at the club’s Filkins Lane home on Sunday, August 6.

It is one of three festivals being held in Cheshire this summer with the first at Timperley Sports Club attracting more than 90 women, many of whom had never played the game before.

The simple ‘pairs cricket’ format means matches are completed quickly, leaving plenty of time to sample the complimentary Prosecco.

All participants get a free T-shirt on arrival and every team (8-a-side) that signs up receive a kit bag to enable them to continue their journey into cricket once the festival is over.

Cheshire Cricket Board participation manager Gareth Moorhouse said: “This is a great opportunity to come along, have a few laughs with friends, and try your hand at a new sport.

“Chester Boughton Hall is a fantastic club with a track record of developing and supporting female cricketers so we are delighted they will be hosting this exciting initiative.

“Through these new softball festivals, we aim to give women an unforgettable first experience of cricket and ignite a passion to continue playing, either competitively or socially with friends.

“It would be great to see the Chester community come out in force to support the festival and help keep women’s cricket on the front foot this summer.”

Registration for the event is via an online booking form that can be accessed via www.cheshirecricketboard.co.uk .

Women can enter as a team (8-a-side) or sign up as an individual. No prior playing experience is necessary.

The festival runs from 12noon-4pm and entry is free of charge.

For more information visit the women’s and girls section of www.cheshirecricketboard.co.uk or email jessica.lewis@cheshirecricketboard.co.uk .