Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester teenager Sophie Ecclestone has been named in the England squad for the Women's Ashes.

The 18-year-old spinner from Helsby replaces pace bowler Beth Langston in the 15-strong squad for the tour of Australia.

Ecclestone, a former Helsby High School student, is the only change to the squad that won the World Cup in the summer.

England head coach Mark Robinson said: "Sophie Ecclestone has finished school now and has had a great summer domestically.

"Her selection will provide another option to our attack.

"It's a hugely exciting tour and one we are really looking forward to. Australia on their home soil will be a further test of the progress we have made.

"We said before the World Cup that the final at Lord's was never going to be our destination, it was just part of the journey, and that journey continues with this tour."

Ecclestone, who plays for Lancashire as well as Cheshire and her local senior men's side, Alvanley, has played two One-Day Internationals and two Twenty20s for England.

But she has not featured for her country since the tour of the West Indies in October 2016.

England, captained by Heather Knight, will look to regain the Ashes in the multi-format series that begins on October 22.

Points are awarded across three One-Day Internationals, one Test and three Twenty20s.