Cheshire County League

CHRISTLETON’S rise up Division Two continues.

The Swans made it four wins from their last five matches with a 92-run success at high-flying Stockport.

Captain Josh Morgan Jones (62) and Joshua Joseph (42) shared a second-wicket partnership worth 92 as Christleton set 192-6 from their 50 overs.

Then it was all about Shavaiz Saif.

Fresh from his match-winning display against Mobberley one week earlier, the superb Saif took 8-19 from 13 unplayable overs as third-placed Stockport were skittled for 100

ALVANLEY are one place behind Christleton in sixth after drawing at home to Bredbury St Marks.

Billy Ouzounidis (3-29), Chris Charles (3-36), James Ecclestone (2-15) and Lee Ainsworth (2-50) restricted the basement boys to 133.

But Alvanley were thankful for a sturdy 27 from Ainsworth, and the rain, as they held on at 100-9.

TATTENHALL’S winless league run stretched to six matches after going down to a three-wicket defeat at Romiley.

Andy Styan (4-39) and Melvin Dobson (3-36) did everything they could to stop Romiley from reaching 135-7 inside 37 overs after Joe Prince (50) top scored in second-bottom Tattenhall’s total of 133.

The weather got the better of leaders BARROW’S trip to Cheadle Hulme.

OULTON PARK are up to second and one point off top spot in Division One after they continued their winning ways with a four-wicket victory at Macclesfield.

Martin East (3-19), Matt Parkinson (3-23) and Muhammed Kashif (3-24) bowled Macc out for 107 before captain Daniel Leech (44) and Patrick Roberts (35) led Park to 108-6 inside 18 overs.

Cheshire County League

CHESTER BOUGHTON HALL slipped to a disappointing two-wicket defeat at struggling Bowdon in the Premier League.

With games being cancelled and abandoned across the top flight, it was a missed opportunity for Hall, who slumped to 48-5 before 41 and 44-run partnerships between Alex Money (23) and Ollie Law (20) and Jack Williams (29) and captain Ross Dixon (14) respectively lifted the score to a respectable 140 in difficult conditions.

But it was a score Bowdon managed to surpass when reaching 143-8 off the penultimate ball of the match despite the best efforts of Warren Goodwin (4-36).

It did not get any better for Chester on Tuesday when they lost their rearranged Liverpool Echo Knockout Trophy tie at NESTON by 17 runs.

Neston, whose league clash at the weekend was rained off, fired 150-5 (Luke Camden 46; Goodwin 2-23) and then kept Hall down to 133-7 (Goodwin 29; Prithvi Sarvaiya 3-20).

This Saturday, fourth-placed Chester head to Cheadle, fifth-placed Neston host Nantwich, Oulton Park entertain Warrington, Barrow return to action at home to Mobberley, Tattenhall welcome Cheadle Hulme to the Flacca, Alvanley are away to Romiley, and Christleton are at home to Northwich.

Cheshire League

Eight wins from eight – there is no stopping KINGSLEY in Division Two.

The leaders maintained their 100% winning record by edging a high-scoring top-of-the-table clash at Woodford by three wickets.

The second-placed hosts cracked 203-4 thanks to an unbeaten century from Robert Sodomaco (125no).

But Haris Yassin (65) and Travis Martin (48), who had earlier taken 2-61, helped Kingsley to 206-7.

OAKMERE (139-8) were beaten by six wickets at Winnington Park despite a fine individual display from CJ Van Der Walt, who hit 61 with the bat and took 2-20 with the ball.

CHESTER COUNTY OFFICERS drew at home to Over Peover in Division Three.

Opener Dave Downham (84) and Steve Johnson (40no) let loose as CCO posted 207-8dec.

With help from the weather, Over Peover then held on at 133-7, the excellent Johnson snaffling 3-18.

CHOLMONDELEY also had to settle for a draw, at Cheadle Hulme Ladybridge.

Chum fielded a much-changed side that was minus captain Brett Balac. However, they progressed well after being invited to bat on a wet and difficult wicket with Will Hockenhull flaying a boundary-filled 62.

But, after his opening partner Peter Shone (28) pulled a muscle and required a runner, Chum limped to 149-7.

It was a score Cheadle Hulme never looked like chasing down.

But, despite two wickets apiece for Hockenhull (2-4), Wayne Goldstein (2-19) and Ben Pearce (2-34), they dug in on 80-8, although a contentious run-out decision and a dropped catch in the final over could have made the last few deliveries interesting.

WESTMINSTER PARK’S Division Four encounter at Holmes Chapel was declared a draw after the rain cut short their innings on 44-3 in reply to 198-8 (Saad Q 5-46).

Dropped catches cost SAUGHALL as they were beaten at home by Mossley in Division Five.

Saughall’s batting line-up was missing four kingpins, including the previous weekend’s centurion, Adam Griffiths, so the last thing they needed was for early wicket to fall.

Shaun Watts (24) countered with some crunching shots and a spirited stand between Mike Barrow (29no) and Alen Roberts (17) did haul the score up from 58-7 to a defendable 110-8.

A wicket from Michael Andrews (2-31) in the first over of the reply gave Saughall hope.

But a second-wicket partnership of 61 effectively won it for Mossley, who eventually made it to 111-5 in the 43rd over after benefitting from a series of fielding blunders.

Cheshire CCC

There was Unicorns Knockout Trophy quarter-final heartbreak for Lee Dixon’s Cheshire side as they lost an enthralling encounter with Hertfordshire at Harpenden by five wickets.

In a game that ebbed and flowed, a late charge took the hosts over the line and set up a home semi-final with Lincolnshire.

Chester Boughton Hall’s Rick Moore (94) fired Cheshire to 273-8 before Hertfordshire made it to 274-5 with one over to spare thanks to Tanweer Sikander (91).

“In hindsight we were maybe 20 [runs] short,” said skipper Dixon, who plays his club cricket at Chester.

“But I felt we bowled really well and put pressure on at important times. We really battled hard and maybe missed a couple of players but we certainly gave it our all.

“Overall we’ve progressed well in this tournament this year and we now have to adapt for the three-day challenge.”

That challenge continues at Nantwich on Sunday against Cornwall.