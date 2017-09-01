Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cheshire County League

CHESTER BOUGHTON HALL and OULTON PARK remained on course for Vivio Cheshire County League titles at the weekend.

Double-chasing Chester maintained their 12-point lead at the top of the Premier League with a convincing eight-wicket victory at relegation-doomed Bowdon.

The basement boys won the toss and batted first but were soon in trouble as seamers Will Owen and Alex Kegg took command.

Only Rob Shenkman (28) showed any resistance with Owen taking 6-45 and Kegg 3-18 as Bowdon crumbled to 89 all out.

Warren Goodwin (22) and Rick Moore (15) both fell to Chris Ashling (2-38) in the chase but Alex Money (29no) and Lee Dixon (22no) steered Hall to 92-2 inside 20 overs.

Second-placed Nantwich kept the pressure on with a seven-wicket success at Hyde but defending champions Alderley Edge fell further behind the top two following a 19-run defeat at Cheadle.

Chester welcome Cheadle to Filkins Lane this Saturday before making the short trip to NESTON on Sunday for the Cheshire Cup final, which starts at 12.30pm.

But first up for Neston is a Premier League encounter at home to Hall’s rivals for top spot, Nantwich.

(Image: Ian Cooper)

The Parkgate outfit will go into that game on the back of a seven-wicket win at home to Bramhall last weekend.

Prithvi Sarvaiya took 4-8 and Ash Davis 3-28 as Bramhall were skittled for 146.

A typically fluent knock of 73no by Will Evans and 34 by David Hurst then saw Neston to 149-3.

Oulton Park, meanwhile, looked Division One champions-elect when they disposed of title-rivals Macclesfield by 41 runs in a low-scoring game at Little Budworth.

After a 10-match unbeaten run, which included seven wins, Macclesfield were favourites at tea by which time they had dismissed their table-topping opponents for 130.

But Park, for whom Mark Latham top scored with 32, hit back and a combination of fine catches by Craig Douglas, Matt Jamieson and Muhammed Kashif, incisive bowling, and Pat Roberts’ smart captaincy, led them to skittling Macc for 89.

Kashif, who has played international cricket for Holland, helped himself to 5-19, to take his wicket tally for the term up to 54, while part-time seamer Martin East snaffled 4-23.

Park now lead second-placed Widnes by 35 points going into their final three games of the campaign, the first of which comes this Saturday away to second-bottom Warrington.

Cheshire County League

ALVANLEY took over at the top of Vivio Cheshire County League Division Two for the first time this season on Saturday – with a little help from their neighbours TATTENHALL.

The Frodsham Road outfit moved 13 points clear at the summit following a 13-run win at bogey side Bredbury St Marks and after revived Tattenhall stunned previous pacesetters Romiley.

A wet pitch greeted the teams and the crucial toss went relegation-threatened Bredbury’s way.

Alvanley found themselves batting against two bowlers perfectly designed to exploit the surface and, despite the best efforts of Simon Gee (24), they found themselves in all sorts of trouble at 72-6 and then 81-8.

Resistance was needed and Andy Bennion (18) and Lee Ainsworth (24) provided it, mixed in with some lusty blows, to put 34 on for the ninth wicket.

And Billy Ouzounidis (12no) continued on the good work after Bennion to lift Alvanley up to 135.

Ouzounidis (5-34) then struck first with the ball, aided by a stunning slip catch from Jonno Whitley, before captain Chris Charles (2-47) got in on the act.

However, a scintillating innings from the charismatic Major Khan (41 from 25 balls), which included two huge sixes, lifted Bredbury to 56-4 before he fell to Ouzounidis.

A dangerous stand worth 38 followed and at 94-5 Bredbury looked set for victory.

But Alvanley have a great deal of variety in their bowling and, with wily leg spinner Mike Rowlands (3-20) making an instant impact, the reply was reduced to 97-8.

Rowlands then took his third and final wicket before the returning Ouzounidis found the perfect delivery to polish Bredbury off for 122 and record his first ‘fifer’ for the club.

Over at the Flacca Tattenhall were beating Romiley by 72 runs.

A vital 58-run partnership between Ryan Spann (44no) and Max Harper (25) ensured Tattenhall recovered from 60-6 to post a competitive 135.

That was a total Romiley got nowhere near as they were skittled for 63 with Gary Forster (4-21) and Alan Brock (3-18) doing most of the damage.

Faltering BARROW’S promotion hopes were hit as they went down by six wickets at home to a Cheadle Hulme side who had lost their previous nine outings.

Barrow totalled just 126-9, with Maneesh Nissanka hitting 40, to which Hulme replied with 129-4.

Stockport moved above the Station Lane outfit and into third with a nine-wicket stroll at CHRISTLETON.

Only Joshua Joseph (31) and Alistair Marks (25) got going as the Swans were snaffled for 105.

Stockport then needed just 21 overs to reach 107-1.

This Saturday eighth-placed Christleton travel to Northwich.

Alvanley face a massive table-topping match at home to second-placed Romiley.

And third-bottom Tattenhall have a big game of their own, away to second-bottom Cheadle Hulme.

Cheshire League

For the second successive weekend in UKFast Cheshire League Division Five Saughall were denied by the last pair - this time at Mossley.

Inserted to bat first on a soft, green track Saughall started well, reaching 36 before opener Martin Huxley (19no) retired hurt.

James Huxley (28) clipped a full ball to mid-wicket and Ben Salisbury (17) drove meatily to cover, who pouched an excellent tumbling catch.

Adam Griffiths (2) was caught and bowled and both Chris McCartney (6) and Tony Roberts (0) smashed short deliveries from the spinner straight to fielders as wickets began to tumble.

Only some late resistance by Mike Andrews (17no) and Mike Barrow (10) enabled Saughall to reach 115-9.

After losing their captain second ball trapped LBW to a full-swinging delivery, Mossley crawled to 7-1 off the first 13 overs.

Leg-spinner Griffiths (1-13) broke the blockathon and when Barrow struck twice in quick succession, the Congleton outfit were 20-4.

It took until the 21st over for runs to overtake overs but joy was short lived for Mossley as Andrews (3-25) skidded one through the defences soon after.

With the hosts needing 51 from the final 10, their batsmen finally showed some urgency, aided and abetted by some charitable fielding.

As Mossley edged into the ascendancy, Saughall grabbed a wicket through Roberts (1-13).

That wicket evaporated chances of a successful run chase but when Barrow (3 -14) took a return catch in the penultimate over, the visitors were just one wicket away from victory with seven balls remaining.

Tony Brown (34no) opted to dead-bat the final six deliveries, ignoring the carrot of two extra batting points as Mossley ended on 95-9.

Champions-elect FRODSHAM (55-1) were nine-wicket winners at home to third-placed Styal (54).

Gregory Pidgeon (5-16) did the most damage with the ball before Sam Johnston (28no) top scored with the bat.

MALPAS (167-3) were seven-wicket winners at home to Heaton Mersey Village (163-9), Tom Lyes (64) and Mike Parry (46) leading the way.

Cheshire League

KINGSLEY (142-4) all but sealed the UKFast Cheshire League Division Two title with a six-wicket success at home to Woodford (141-8)

Travis Martin (4-26, 54no) starred for the table-toppers while James Faint (3-38) and skipper Toby Mullins (52no) also impressed.

Third-placed OAKMERE (109) remained in the promotion picture with a 64-run win at home to Winnington Park (45), who struggled to contain CJ Van Der Walt (5-11) and Michael Cushion (4-25).

Rock-bottom BUNBURY (95) lost by 85 runs at Stockport Trinity (180-7) in spite of 44 from M Steventon.

Martin Flanagan (5-16) inspired CHESTER COUNTY OFFICERS (77-8) to a two-wicket win at Over Peover (73) in Division Three.

CHOLMONDELEY (93-4) were six-wicket winners at home to Cheadle Hulme Ladybridge (92), Brett Balac 5-34, Peter Heaton 4-12 and Ben Pearce 40.

WESTMINSTER PARK (135) drew their top-of-the-table Division Four clash at home to Holmes Chapel (98-7).