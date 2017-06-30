Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cheshire County League

Birthday boy Alex Kegg took his second successive Cheshire County League ‘fifer’ as CHESTER BOUGHTON HALL moved up to second in the Premier League and within nine points of Alderley Edge on Saturday.

With the table-toppers suffering a shock loss to Hyde, Hall took full advantage with a 105-run triumph at home to Toft.

And once again Kegg, who turns 50 this weekend, was the star of the show.

Lee Dixon (34), Warren Goodwin (31) and Alex Money (29) got themselves in and then got out and it needed tail-enders Jack Williams, who top-scored with 59no, and captain Ross Dixon, who added 27, to lift Chester up from 153-7 to 245-8 at the end of their 55 overs.

Father and son Toby (30) and James Drummond (74) aside, Toft had no answer to the medium pace of veteran Kegg, who followed his 5-37 at the Cheadle the previous weekend with a 5-25 haul that included the key wicket of Lancashire’s Rob Jones.

Will Owen (2-32) and Jack Williams (2-34) also got in on the act for Hall, who booked a Cheshire Cup third-round trip to Didsbury the following afternoon with a five-wicket win at home to Grappenhall.

(Photo: Ian Cooper)

The impressive Ross Dixon (5-30) and Owen (2-24) did most of the damage as Grapp were bowled out for 155 before Money (49) fired Chester to 159-5.

The previous day NESTON drew a thrilling Premier League clash at fellow high flyers Timperely.

Third-placed Timperley put on 238-9 despite the best efforts of Ash Davies (3-82) and James Claxon (2-25).

Fourth-placed Neston then fell five runs shorts of victory, slipping from 191-4 to 234-9 at the end of their 55 overs, after they failed to build on good knocks from big-hitting skipper Simon Stokes (54) and David Hurst (49).

Two nights earlier the Parkgate outfit sealed a spot at the Joseph Holt Brewery Twenty20 Finals Day at Hyde on July 9 with a 90-run quarter-final success at ALVANLEY.

Stokes (66), Hurst (45) and Luke Camden (40) let loose as Neston smashed 183-4 and then restricted lower-division Alvanley, who had recorded a stunning victory over Hall the week before, to 93-8.

The victory over Chester ensured the Frodsham Road side topped Group Three and was the biggest in their history.

Alvanley scored 125-9 from their 20 overs, with Michael Rowlands (26) Lee Ainsworth (21), Si Gee (21) and Jonathan Whitley (19) leading the way.

Hall also got their innings off to a flyer. They were stopped seven runs short on 118-8, however, after Billy Ouzounidis (3-25) bowled two batsman, including Ollie Law (60), and ran another out in what was a perfect last over.

This Saturday Neston host Alderley Edge while Hall head to Hyde.

Cheshire County League

It was a weekend to remember for our teams in Cheshire County League Division One and Two.

OULTON PARK moved 22 points clear at the top of Division One after they stretched their winning league run to six matches with an eight-wicket triumph at home to Sale.

Andrew Hards (3-33) and then Muhammad Kashif (5-18) ripped through the strugglers for 96 before Danny Leech (37no) saw Park to 97-2 with help from opening partner Martin East (32).

BARROW became the first club in the league to break the 200-point barrier as they extended their lead at the Division Two summit with a four-wicket win at Stockport.

Not for the first time this season, Iroshan De Silva was the star of the show. The all-rounder took 4-47 to help keep Stockport down to 185-8 before he and Andy Metcalf top scored with the bat with 41 as Barrow reached 189-6 inside 40 overs.

ALVANLEY did their neighbours a helping hand and, more importantly, boosted their own promotion prospects, with a 51-run victory at home to second-placed Lindow.

Steve Charles (36) helped Alvanley recover from a slow start that saw them lose the key wickets of Michael Rowlands and Jonathan Whitley.

But it was Si Gee (97), with whom Charles shared a 93-run partnership, who proved to be the match-winner.

After Chris Charles blasted an imperious 30 from just 15 deliveries, including three big sixes, to take the score to 139 with eight overs to go, Gee continued to play maturely and patiently.

He fired 10 boundaries and went agonisingly close to his maiden ton to guide Alvanley to 187-6.

That was a target Lindow (136) were unable to chase down thanks to two wickets apiece for captain Chris Charles (2-12), Billy Ouzounidis (2-27), James Ecclestone (2-39) and Lee Ainsworth (2-43) plus a couple of run outs from the Charles brothers.

TATTENHALL ended their long wait for a win by edging a thriller at Mobberley by one wicket.

Stuart Sadler (3-14), the solid Melvin Dobson (3-34), Charlie Dearling (2-7) and Andy Styan (2-43) shared the wickets as the hosts were skittled for 145.

With skipper Sadler (43) in good touch with the bat, Tattenhall looked to be heading for a comfortable success at 98-3.

But they were staring possible defeat in the face after another batting collapse led them to drop to 131-8.

However, final-pair Alan Brock (4no) and Melvin Dobson (3no) saw them over the line to 148-9 and a vital victory.

CHRISTLETON moved into the top five with a 46-run triumph at winless Bredbury St Mark’s.

Joshua Joseph (77), Atif Bajwa (61) and Nick O’Connell (50) all cracked half-centuries as the Swans set an imposing 256.

Matt Astbury (5-64) and man-of-the-match Joseph (4-46) then snaffled battling Bredbury up for 210.

This Saturday, fifth-placed Christleton host Lindow, second-bottom Tattenhall entertain Stockport, sixth-placed Alvanley head to Cheadle Hulme, while table-topping Barrow welcome Northwich to The Croft.

Oulton Park are at home to Davenham.

Cheshire League

KINGSLEY are now a massive 55 points clear of third-placed Prestbury in Cheshire League Division Two after they made it 10 triumphs on the trot on Saturday.

The table-toppers maintained their 100% winning start to the season with a hard-fought four-wicket victory at Stockport Trinity.

The league’s leading wicket-taker Adrian Burden (5-20) got to work as Trinity were toppled for 88.

But the strugglers made Kingsley battle all their way before they reached 89-6 in the 27th over, Kieron Ollier top scoring with 21.

OAKMERE made it back-to-back victories with a four-win wicket at Wilmslow, who struggled to contain the in-form Cj Van Der Walt (6-16) as they were skittled for 113.

James Norton (35no), with assistance from Peter Hutchinson (29), then led Oakmere to 114-6.

Basement boys BUNBURY (138) suffered a narrow 18-run loss at home to Chelford (156).

WESTMINSTER PARK went desperately close to becoming the first side this season to beat the Division Four leaders as they played out an exciting draw at Old Parkonians.

Varun Reddy (43) led from the front as Park posted 157 and then saw Parkonians get as far as 156-9 with Yadala Sandeep taking 3-37.

SAUGHALL had a day to forget as they went down by six wickets at Heaton Mersey Village.

Nick Ballard (55) scored his maiden half-century for the Chester side in fine style.

However, James Huxley (21) and Mike Barrow (14) aside, he lacked support and Saughall were bowled out for 121 before Heaton Mersey cruised to 124-4 inside 23 overs.

MALPAS went down fighting by three wickets at Mellor, who hit 157-6 (Callum Southall 2-29, Mike Parry 2-42) after being set 156-8 (Richard Wardle 38, Tom Lyes 32).

Cheshire League

CHESTER COUNTY OFFICERS and CHOLMONDELEY toasted Cheshire League Division Three victories on Saturday.

Steve Johnson (5-30), Andrew George (3-38) and Bradley Rudd (2-18) did the damage with the ball and Dave Downham (53no) stole the show with the bat in an eight-wicket romp for County Officers (88-2) at Appleton (87).

Cholmondeley recorded an impressive seven-run success at high-flying Langley.

Chum recovered from 19-4 to post a challenging 183-6 courtesy of a well-constructed 70no from Ben Pearce and an explosive 53 from 59 balls from Alex Rowlandson.

Langley’s see-saw reply then came to end on 176 after they lost their final three wickets for just three runs.

Sam Hockenhall (3-23), who claimed two of them, Richard Cooke (3-48), Steven Young (2-22) and Pearce (2-25) shared the spoils as Cholmondeley edged a cracking game of cricket.

Cheshire Women's League

Sammi Short starred as Chester Boughton Hall ran out 10-wicket winners at Leigh in the Cheshire Women’s League on Sunday.

The all-rounder took 4-9 and then cracked 62no as she and opening partner Nic Capes (66no) ensured Hall successfully chased down 164-5 when reaching 166-0.