Cheshire County League

Harry Killoran helped himself to a seven-wicket haul as CHESTER BOUGHTON HALL won their Vivio Cheshire County League derby at NESTON to keep the pressure on Premier League leaders Alderley Edge.

On a difficult Parkgate pitch Chester managed to score 200 with Rick Moore top scoring with 41 and Warren Goodwin (32), Alex Money (32), captain Ross Dixon (30no) and Jack Williams (28) also contributing.

Chris Finegan (4-50), James Claxon (2-32) and Prithvi Sarvaiya (2-32) shared eight wickets for Neston, whose reply fell 58 runs short on 142 after Killoran (7-40) got to work.

The youngster recorded the best figures of his senior career with his captures including the key wicket of David Hurst (58).

Second-placed Chester, who are nine points off top spot, welcome Grappenhall to Filkins Lane this Saturday, looking to extend their winning league run to five matches.

Sixth-placed Neston travel to Cheadle.

Third-placed Timperley, meanwhile, have agreed to stage their next three home fixtures at The King’s School, Chester.

Having played all 12 games so far away from home because their ground has not recovered from extensive winter drainage and surface repair work, Timperley will welcome Bramhall to King’s on Saturday, Nantwich on July 22 and then Bowdon on July 29.

Cheshire County League

NESTON have been crowned the Cheshire Twenty20 champions!

The Parkgate outfit claimed the Fred Graham Trophy for the second time after an incredible Vivio Cheshire County League Joseph Holt Brewery Twenty20 Finals Day at Hyde.

With the 1,000-strong crowd bathed in glorious sunshine, Neston progressed to the final against Didsbury with a sensational six-wicket success over the hosts.

Hyde racked up 243-7 from their 20 overs with skipper Danny Berry hitting 130 off 52 balls. However, his remarkable innings was to be topped by David Hurst.

Hurst fired 150 off 58 balls and, in alliance with Luke Camden, who cracked 81no from 47 balls, they saw Neston to 247-4.

The final was a less spectacular yet equally tense and enjoyable affair.

Ash Davis (3-32) and Chris Hackett (2-24) did their best to keep Didsbury down to 187-8.

Needing more than eight an over, Neston were in trouble when earlier heroes Hurst and Camden were dismissed for a combined total of two runs. But Will Evans turned the tables with a masterful 88 before Dom Smith (34) and Hackett (19no) ensured Simon Stokes’ side made it to 188-6.

Neston now go on to represent the league by hosting the ECB National Club Championship area final on July 30.

Cheshire County League

ALVANLEY and CHRISTLETON played out an entertaining Vivio Cheshire County League Division Two draw at Frodsham Road.

The hosts chose to bat first on a flat pitch and, despite losing Michael Rowlands (1) early to the new ball, it proved a wise decision.

Jon Whitley (17) and Ste Charles (51) regained control before the latter teamed up with Si Gee (69) to lift Alvanley up to 94-2.

Gee and Andy Bennion (42) upped the run rate further, adding 64 in just eight overs, before captain Chris Charles (13no) kept it ticking over.

Set a decent 233-7, Christleton came out to attack the new ball and added 42 in seven overs before Atif Bajwa (24) was undone by Chris Charles (2-44).

An early change at the field end saw England women’s spinner Sophie Ecclestone introduced and she went for just 21 runs from 12 classy overs that included the scalp of Joshua Joseph (12).

Christleton were teetering at 84-4 following further dismissals for Chris Charles and Rowlands (1-37).

But they regained their composure, with Morgan Jones compiling 71 before the returning Billy Ouzounidis (3-65) trapped him LBW, and Jack Gittins hiting 41 before he was removed by James Ecclestone (1-26), brilliantly caught by his sister Sophie at point.

With Arron Brearey (8no) and Michael Gaynon (7no) digging in, the Swans held on at 198-9.

This Saturday, fourth-placed Alvanley head to Mobberley, while sixth-placed Christleton entertain Brooklands.

Cheshire County League

TOP versus bottom in Vivio Cheshire County League Division Two proved no match with leaders BARROW beating winless Bredbury St Mark’s by nine wickets at The Croft.

Phil Johnson (4-25) and Iroshan De Silva (4-37) bowled the basement boys out for 98.

Captain Alex Reid (58no) and David McClements (23no) then swept Barrow to 102-1 and a victory that means they are now 41 points clear at the summit.

At the other end of the table, TATTENHALL are now 15 points adrift of safety after having to settle for a losing draw at home to Northwich.

On a sharply-turning Flacca pitch, Northwich’s tally of 134 did not look enough at the tea interval.

But Tattenhall were unable to make the most of skipper Stuart Sadler’s (6-32) impressive showing with the ball as they were halted on 129-8.

John Gibbon (23) and Melvin Dobson (20no) took Sadler’s side close.

This Saturday, Tattenhall face a basement battle at Bredbury St Mark’s, while Barrow have a big game of their own, at third-placed Lindow.

Cheshire County League

OULTON PARK opened up a 36-point lead at the top of Vivio Cheshire County League Division One after returning to winning ways.

Park posted 201 courtesy of opener Martin East, who held the innings together with a fine 68, and Ben Gibbon (39) and Jack Oldham (32).

Urmston had no such lower-order stalwarts, collapsing for 140, with Andy Hards (3-16) and Matt Parkinson (3-61) sharing six wickets.

Park head to Upton this Saturday.

Cheshire League

CHOLMONDELEY are up to fourth in UKFast Cheshire League Division Three after they stretched their winning run to four matches with a nine-wicket cruise at home to Over Peover.

Chum captain Brett Balac (5-29) took the first four wickets to fall before Peter Heaton (4-21) entered the fray to bowl Over Peover out for 80.

After losing in the league’s Twenty20 Cup the night before, Cholmondeley were still in big-hitting mood and 20 runs from the first over set the tone.

Will Hockenhull hit a boundary-filled 40 as Chum reached 81-1 inside 13 overs.

CHESTER COUNTY OFFICERS suffered their first league defeat in six games after going down by five wickets at home to high-flying Maritime.

Skipper Stuart Putson (45), Dave Donwham (34) and Graham Dodd (30) top scored as CCO put on 183.

But, despite the best efforts of Steve Johnson (2-32), Maritime made it to 187-5.

SAUGHALL continued their good Division Five form with a thumping 109-run home victory over Mellor.

Ben Salisbury (48) and Adam Griffiths (77no) survived dropped catches to share a 129-run partnership that allowed Saughall to declare on 199-3.

Mike Andrews then removed both openers and when Kartick Vasan (15), who got off the mark with back-to-back sixes, was expertly caught at slip by Tony Roberts, Mellor were 26-3.

Mark Bates (37) and Ben McAllister (20) added 49 for the fourth wicket. However, when the latter was trapped LBW it signalled the beginning of a collapse.

Roberts (4-6) ripped out the middle order while Andrews (5-46) mopped up the tail as Mellor were skittled for 90.

Saughall skipper Alen Roberts said: “If we continue playing the way we have recently, promotion is a very realistic aim.”

FRODSHAM slipped below Saughall and into third after being held to a high-scoring draw at MALPAS.

Nick Brimble (86) and captain Tom Wilkinson (82) let loose as Frodsham flayed 246-6 (Adrian Waddelove 2-43).

But Malpas, led by J Roberts (57), refused to be bowled out, ending on 201-8 in the face of pressure from Matt Deakin (3-50) and Gregory Pidgeon (3-55).

WESTMINSTER PARK (144) returned to winning ways in Division Four after edging a close contest at home to Tranmere Victoria (136).

Skipper Vaishak S, with 30 with the bat and 4-32 with the ball, was Park’s stand-out performer.

KINGSLEY maintained their stunning 100% winning record in Division Four with a 44-run success at BUNBURY.

Captain Toby Mullins (72), Hayden Lanza (49no) and Edward Leneghan (45) let rip as the runaway leaders set 206-5.

But, led by M Burrows (82), basement boys Bunbury did not go down without a fight, eventually being bowled out for 162, with Lanza (4-51) and Adrian Burden (3-44) doing most of the damage.

OAKMERE made it four triumphs on the trot after romping to a nine-wicket win at Chelford.

Craig Phelan (5-9) tore through Chelford for 87 before Adrian Stubbs (67no) saw Oakmere to 89-1.