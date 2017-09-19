Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

CHESTER BOUGHTON HALL have completed a league and cup double!

Fresh from winning the Vivio Cheshire County League title, Chester got their hands on further silverware on Sunday.

They won their thrice-rearranged Cheshire Cup final against top-flight rivals Neston by nine wickets.

It was a final reduced to 30 overs per side after it was moved to Hall’s Filkins Lane home on the morning of the match given conditions at Parkgate were once more unsuitable.

Neston got off to a flyer after winning the toss thanks to the big-hitting Will Evans (63).

But, despite a late blast from Matt Stewart (25no), they were eventually skittled for 154.

Harry Killoran (2-25), Warren Goodwin (2-16) and Charlie Fleet (2-19), the club’s junior player of the year, took two wickets apiece for Chester, who set about their response with relish.

Man-of-the-match Warren Goodwin hit a vintage 83, which included two sixes and 12 fours, before Richard Moore (54no) and Alex Money (10no) guided Hall, captained by Will Owen, to 157-1 inside 22 overs.

It was Chester’s fifth Cheshire Cup success in the last six years and came 24 hours after they ended their triumphant league campaign with a winning draw at home to relegated Hyde.

Hall Saturday skipper Ross Dixon received the Premier League trophy from league chairman David Humpage before what proved to be an entertaining and high scoring encounter.

The top flight’s leading run scorer Lee Dixon (63), Harry Killoran (50), Nick James (39no) and Goodwin (32) did most of the damage as Chester set 266.

It was a total that Hyde, who needed to win to stand any chance of staying up, got close to surpassing.

They closed on 255-4, opener George Balderson (102no) carrying his bat superbly and Moore taking 2-13.

Neston completed their campaign with a four-wicket victory at Alderley Edge.

Evans (67) once again top scored as Simon Stokes’ side, who finish fifth, hit 150-6 in reply to 148 (Ashley Davis 4-24, Prithvi Sarvaiya 3-38).

Meanwhile, Goodwin, Killoran and Ross Dixon were in action at Lord’s last week.

The Hall trio appeared at the home of cricket for MCC North West (167-3 off 17 overs) against MCC London (49-2 off five overs), who won the rain-affected clash on a run rate.

Goodwin made 89 while Killoran helped himself to a wicket.

Chester batsman Money, meanwhile, will play first grade cricket for Northern Suburbs in Queensland over the winter.

He will be working locally as a coach at an independent school and will return to the UK in early April ready for the 2018 season.

Barrow seal title as Alvanley miss out on promotion

BARROW made it a local 1-2-3 in the Vivio Cheshire County League on Saturday when they were crowned Second Division champions with time ticking away on the season’s final day.

Chester Boughton Hall (Premier League) and Oulton Park (First Division) had took their respective titles the weekend before.

And Barrow, who were admitted to the league in 2016, going on to finish seventh, completed the job on Saturday with a six-wicket success at Northwich.

It was the Station Lane outfit’s 12th 25-pointer in what has been a consistently successful season.

What’s more they survived a difficult run-in without star all-rounder, Iro De Silva, who is currently away in Dubai representing Sri Lanka under-35s in a world indoor tournament.

Mal Barrow (4-18) and Neil Mumford (4-28) shared eight wickets as Northwich were bowled out for 117.

Barrow’s run chase was held up by a heavy shower but, after the weather improved, the excellent Maneesha Ayomal Nissanka (61no) and Lee Dwyer (22no) hauled them up from 49-4 to 118-4.

The trophy was then presented to triumphant skipper Alex Reid by league chairman David Humpage, who completed his traditional last-day dodge around the county ensuring that all the silverware went to the right people.

Going up with Barrow are Stockport, who were nine wickets winners at home to TATTENHALL.

Tatters, who finish third from bottom, were skittled for just 53, the lowest total of the season in the Second Division, with not a single batsman reaching double figures.

Stockport then cruised to 54-1 in 11 overs before having to wait three hours before news came through that their reward was second spot only.

ALVANLEY had started the afternoon in the promotion places after their scheduled visitors, relegated Cheadle Hulme, conceded because a lack of players.

Cheadle had lost 60 points the previous week when they were found to have fielded an ineligible player in two games. The deduction moved Barrow into first place and made Tattenhall safe.

With the top two winning, Alvanley had to be content with third position.

CHRISTLETON rattled up the day’s highest total in their 162-run success at Lindow.

Number seven Alistair Marks (72) and number eight Tom Wells (38) led the way as the Swans cracked 244 and then snaffled Lindow for 82 with captain Matt Astbury (5-13) doing most of the damage.

Zaighum Abbas (2-16), Shavaiz Saif (2-20) and Joshua Joseph (1-10) got the rest of the wickets for Christleton, who finish 10th.

OULTON PARK completed their title-winning First Division campaign with a losing draw at Davenham.

Park got as far as 142-7, with the consistent Daniel Leech hitting 66, after Davenham had posted 209-7 in spite of wickets for Muhammad Kashif (3-40), Ben Gibbon (2-33) and Craig Douglas (2-62).

Oulton Park 2nds, meanwhile, claimed the Second XI First Division crown following a final-game one-wicket win at home to Davenham 2nds.

Champions Kingsley end season to remember in style

UK Fast Cheshire League Division Two champions Kingsley rounded off a season to remember with a 32-run success at Chelford.

Kingsley won the toss and, thanks to Ben Stoddart, who cracked 42 off 30 balls, got off to a strong start.

A series of batsmen then proceeded to get themselves out with Kieron Ollier departing on 30, Hayden Lanza 24 and Tom Waring 20.

But, playing lower down the order, Danny Mullins (25no) and Haris Yassin (24) steered Kingsley to 207.

It was a total Chelford (175) looked like surpassing until Yassin (4-38) got to work, supported by Adrian Burden (3-42), who finishes the campaign as the league’s second highest wicket taker with 68 dismissals to his name.

Sixth-placed OAKMERE won a high-scoring contest at Stockport Trinity by one wicket, successfully chasing down 189-4 (Matt Norton 2-54) when reaching 191-9 (Norton, Craig Phelan both 43).

CHOLMONDELEY ended the Division Three season on a high with a 10-wicket triumph at relegated Wistaston Village.

Peter Heaton (3-13) and Wayne Goldstein (3-21) took three wickets each as the basement boys collapsed for 94 before Will Hockenhull (67no) and Frazer Cooke (24no) fired fifth-placed Chum to 95-0.

Sixth-placed CHESTER COUNTY OFFICERS were on the end of a seven-wicket home hammering by Cheadle Hulme Ladybridge, who made it to 34-3 in reply to just 33.

Saughall end 'enjoyable campaign' with victory

SAUGHALL ended their UKFast Cheshire League Division Five season with a five-wicket victory at Kerridge.

Heavy rain in the days preceding the match meant a damp pitch and soggy outfield, conditions Kerridge struggled to come to terms with as they were dismissed for 51.

Spinner Chris Andrews (6-16) took his third five-wicket haul in 10 games and captain Alen Roberts (4-34) found enough nibble from the surface to cause problems for the hosts.

Martin Huxley claimed two catches at slip and Ben Salisbury produced his sharpest display of the campaign behind the stumps in an innings that lasted just 22.1 overs.

The visitors took 16.1 overs to reach their target. Not, however, until after a small wobble.

James Huxley (8) top-edged a pull to square leg, Salisbury (11) was bowled by a nip-backer and when Nick Ballard (0) was adjudged LBW and Adam Griffiths (0), averaging 75 after a superb season, edged behind, Saughall were 41-4.

But Martin Huxley (21no) calmly shepherded the Jubilee Park outfit to 52-4.

The result meant Saughall finished fourth in the table, behind champions FRODSHAM, second-placed Bowdon Vale and Styal in third.

And skipper Roberts: “We’ve played a lot of good cricket this season and it’s been a very enjoyable campaign.

“If we could have turned a few more draws into wins then, who knows, maybe we could have been celebrating promotion, but I’m very proud of the efforts the team put in.”

MALPAS, who finish sixth, completed the season with a four-wicket loss at Hartford.

Malpas were bowled out for 60, with skipper Keith Rickett top scoring with 18, before Hartford made it to 61-5 inside 21 overs despite the best efforts of Adrian Waddelove (2-22).