Chester Boughton Hall are the kings of the Cheshire cricket scene once again!

Ross Dixon’s side were crowned Vivio Cheshire County League champions for the first time in four years on an afternoon of high drama on Saturday.

Chester’s six-wicket success at Toft, aligned with the abandonment of title-rivals Nantwich’s trip to Grappenhall, ensured they claimed the championship.

And now the Filkins Lane outfit will look to cap a memorable season in the thrice-rearranged Cheshire Cup final at Neston this coming Sunday.

Chester secured the first part of what would be a magnificent double with victory in their penultimate match of the Premier League campaign.

(Image: Rob Stratford)

It was a match that was initially reduced to 80 overs because of rain.

But, thanks to the Toft ground staff, it was also the only top-flight encounter not to fall victim to an abandonment or a cancellation.

The hosts batted first and, led by James Scott (35), mustered 154 on a tricky pitch.

Will Owen’s fine form continued as he took 3-39 while there were two wickets apiece for Harry Killoran (2-35) and Jack Williams (2-38).

Further downpours ensured Chester were left with 36 overs, four less than Toft, to chase down the total set.

Rick Moore (39) and Warren Goodwin (28) put on 52 for the first wicket before Alex Money (35) joined forces with the former to take the reply up 105-2.

Some lusty late blows from Ollie Law (16) and Lee Dixon (15no) then saw Chester to 155-4 in 29 overs.

And, with news coming through that Nantwich’s clash had been abandoned, the celebrations could begin.

Chester will receive the trophy from league chairman David Humpage at 11.45am this Saturday before their final league game of the season at home to a Hyde side who need to win to stand any chance of avoiding relegation.

The game gets under way at Filkins Lane at 12noon.

(Image: Barry Mitchell)

The Cheshire Cup final at Neston on Sunday also starts at 12noon.

Meanwhile, Chester Boughton Hall’s women’s side were unable to make it a club double as they missed out on retaining the Division One title on the final day of the Cheshire Women’s League season.

The defending champions’ dreams of a treble were dashed after they went down by the narrowest of margins at home to Didsbury, falling four runs short on 83-8 (Lorna Starkey 23) in reply to 87-6 (Ali Cutler 2-6, Sammi Short 2-15).

The defeat ended Chester’s 14-match winning run in all competitions and allowed OAKMERE to claim the championship for the first time since 2014 with a seven-wicket success at home to Appleton.

Dawn Prestidge (31no), who also plays for Chester in other forms of the game, and Raffaella Rodighiero (26no) saw Oakmere to 103-3 after they were set 102-2.