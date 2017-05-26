Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cheshire County League

Harry Killoran led a dramatic fightback as CHESTER BOUGHTON HALL fell just six runs short of victory in their Vivio Cheshire County Premier League derby at home to Nantwich.

In a match reduced to 40-overs-a-side due to rain, the Dabbers set 185.

Jack Williams (3-38), Killoran (2-33) and Alex Money (2-32) took the lion’s share of the wickets for Chester, who were wobbling at 73-5.

But then in-form all-rounder Killoran got going and, helped by Williams (34), the youngster’s superb 83 from 61 balls edged his side toward their target before sacrificing himself in the chase.

Hall closed on 180-9 to secure a draw.

NESTON moved up to fourth with a six-wicket success at home to basement boys Bowdon.

The strugglers were bowled out for just 80.

The in-form Ash Davis (5-42) did most of the damage for Neston, who looked to be in trouble themselves at 8-3.

But, after David Hurst (27) calmed nerves, Luke Camden (23no) and Prithvi Sarvaiya (22no) saw them to 81-4 inside 21 overs.

Neston travel to Grappenhall this Saturday while sixth-placed Chester kick-start a run of three matches in four days by hosting Timperley. A Cheshire Cup clash at Wallasey, on Sunday, and a Liverpool Echo KO Trophy tie at Oxton, on Tuesday, follows.

Cheshire County League

The top-of-the-table Division Two battle between BARROW and ALVANLEY ended in a draw.

Unbeaten leaders Barrow set 176-8 (David McClements 54) despite the best efforts of England women’s international Sophie Ecclestone (3-36), her brother James Eccleston (2-42) and Michael Rowlands (2-41).

Alvanley then clung on at 80-6 (Rowlands 24; Iroshan De Silva 3-17).

CHRISTLETON made it back-to-back wins by edging a low-scoring encounter at home to Romiley.

The Swans looked like sinking after they were skittled for 102 (Shavaiz Saif 27).

But, inspired by man-of-the-match Saif (5-26), they then stopped Romiley 13 runs short on 89.

Glen Coppack hit an unbeaten 93 as TATTENHALL ground out a draw at Brooklands.

Only Andy Styan (4-26) got to grips with the wet conditions as Brooklands fought back from 35-3 to tally 199-7.

Tattenhall were rocking at 66-5 before the star of the show shared a superb stand of 67 with Josh Harding (24).

While the loss of 12 overs prevented the excellent Coppack from completing his century, the Flacca side finished on 166-6.

Ninth-placed Tattenhall entertain Barrow this Saturday while eighth-placed Christleton head to Cheadle Hulme and sixth-placed Alvanley host Northwich.

OULTON PARK will travel to Weaverham in Division One on the back of a draw with Marple.

Park (Ben Kettle 37) put on 159-8 from their rain-reduced 35 overs and then saw their visitors go tantalisingly close on 156-7 (Muhammad Kashif 3-44).

Cheshire League

CHESTER COUNTY OFFICERS returned to winning ways in UKFast Cheshire League Division Three with a six-wicket success at a Cholmondeley side who passed up the opportunity to make it back-to-back victories.

After some recent big scores a similar pattern to the Chum innings was developing with a solid partnership of 60 between the in-form Ben Pearce (38) and Patrick Gada (35).

But, after both fell when well set, Cholmondeley dipped from a promising 102-8 to a below-par 155-8 despite some lightning-quick running between the wickets from Pete Shone and some useful boundaries down the order.

Martin Flanagan finished with 5-26 for CCO, whose reply got off to a flying start thanks to openers Graham Dodd and Dave Downham.

But, while Wayne Goldstein (1-13) snaffled captain Dodd for 23 as part of a miserly 11-over spell, Downham took over the mantle and played some excellent shots, finding the boundary at will.

Despite regular bowling changes and a couple of quick wickets for skipper Brett Balac (2-22), Downham held firm and was there at the end to see CCO to 161-4 with a chanceless 91no.

KINGSLEY are nine points clear at the top of Division Two after making it five wins from five with a five-wicket success at home to Poynton.

In a rain-hit clash reduced to 32 overs, the leaders restricted their fellow high flyers to 111-8 (Tom Waring 3-14, Adrian Burden 3-37) and then reached 112-5 with 10 balls to spare thanks to Kieron Ollier (42no) and Hayden Lanza (31no).

BUNBURY remain winless after losing at fellow strugglers Heaton Mersey by five wickets.

The basement boys could not stop second-bottom Heaton from hitting 146-5 (George Ryder 2-24) in reply to a total of 145-9 that was inspired by a rapid 60 off 44 balls by L Wantling.

OAKMERE suffered a seven-wicket loss to Ashley, who calmly made their way to 56-3 (M Howard 2-27) after bowling their hosts out for just 55 (Adrian Stubbs 25).

WESTMINSTER PARK were beaten by 117 runs at Division Four pacesetters Audlem.

Park were skittled for 67 (Nasir Majid 29) in response to 184-8 (Vikas Reddy Gundarapu 2-25, Vyshak Kuppalli 2-50).

Cheshire League

Gregory Pidgeon produced a magnificent bowling performance as unbeaten FRODSHAM made it four straight victories in Division Five.

The third-placed Monument Park men were six-wicket winners at home to Kerridge, who were almost single-handedly polished off for 64 by Pidgeon (8-24).

After some early jitters, Gavin Houghton (29no) then guided Frodsham to 67-4.

MALPAS marked their return to action by drawing at home to Styal.

The second-placed visitors would have been confident after posting 194-5 (Richard Lever 2-28).

But Malpas dug in to hold out on 122-6, opener and captain Keith Rickett (41) top scoring.

Cheshire CCC

Cheshire let slip a great opportunity to secure a home quarter-final tie in the Unicorns KO Trophy when they crumbled to defeat against Group Two leaders Staffordshire at Knypersley on Sunday.

Excellent fielding had the hosts on the rocks at 129-9 before their last pair managed to add an unbeaten 100 in 21 overs.

But, with 229 seemingly still a below-par score, Cheshire then surrendered meekly and mustered only 174 to lose by 55 runs and thereby booking a trip to take on Hertfordshire on June 11.

Chester Boughton Hall’s Rick Moore (71) was the only batsman to get going.

And Cheshire captain, and fellow Chester player Lee Dixon said: “We’ve missed a great opportunity to gain home advantage in the quarter finals.

“That said we’d have taken a quarter-final spot at the start of the season. It also feels like we’ve a score to settle with Staffordshire, so we want to go all the way.”