Cheshire County League

CHESTER BOUGHTON HALL made it five wins from five in a busy week as they ended defending Premier League champions Alderley Edge’s unbeaten start to the campaign on Saturday.

Hall went into the big clash on the back of a five-wicket derby success at home to Christleton in the Joseph Holt Brewery Twenty20.

And, inspired by Lee Dixon’s second century of the season, they continued their winning ways in what was their fifth match in eight days.

Dixon (112) struck 19 fours and shared a sixth-wicket stand of 144 with the big-hitting Ollie Law (59) as Chester recovered from 82-5 to post 251-9.

Hall’s depleted bowling attack struck early with veteran Alex Kegg (2-35) claiming two key wickets during a fine 14-over spell.

But it was the in-form Jack Williams (6-48) who did most of the damage.

His sharp leg spin stopped Alderley 99 runs short on 152 despite the best efforts of Khalid Sawas (78).

Chester’s run of victories came to an end of Sunday when they suffered a 69-run loss in their Royal London National Club Championship third-round clash at Northern.

Weakened by Cheshire call-ups and unavailability, Hall still managed to get themselves into a winning position before falling away.

Chasing 258-4, Warren Goodwin (48) and Alex Money (57) steered Will Owen’s side through to 115-1 before the turning point arrived.

A mix-up led to Goodwin being run out as the pair looked for a quick single and wickets continued to tumble thereafter.

Tom Wyatt (23) showed some fight at the death. It was too little, too late, however, as Chester were bowled out for 189.

Chester’s Liverpool Echo Knockout Trophy second-round tie at NESTON on Tuesday was abandoned after just three balls.

Neston had gone into that game on the back of a high-scoring league draw at home to Didsury.

Skipper Simon Stokes hit 21 fours and two sixes on route to a stunning 144 while Luke Camden (38) and David Hurst (37) were also in the runs as the Parkgate outfit posted an imposing 256-6.

But, while Chris Finegan (5-40) and Ash Davies (2-62) were in good form with the ball, Didsbury held on at 242-9.

Fifth-placed Neston make their way to Bramhall this Saturday while fourth-placed Hall head to basement boys Bowdon.

Cheshire County League

ALVANLEY returned to winning ways in Division Two on Saturday with a battling 53-run derby triumph at TATTENHALL.

Tattenhall asked Alvanley to bat first and with an experienced, accurate attack, it was clear that run scoring was going to be difficult.

Alan Brock (2-37) and Gary Forster (1-38) opened and gained early control with a good line and length.

Only Stephen Charles (51) looked to go on with Alvanley 75-3 at the 30-over stage.

Tattenhall skipper Stuart Sadler (1-34) introduced himself and Mel Dobson (5-31) and it was the latter who claimed Charles’ scalp.

Wickets continued to tumble thereafter with only Si Gee (31) sticking around for any length of time before Alvanley were dismissed for 142.

Wicketkeeper Glenn Coppack contributed two stumpings and a catch for Tattenhall, whose reply got off to the worst possible start.

Billy Ouzinidis (3-15) removed Sadler in his first over before Chris Charles (3-25) and Stephen Charles (2-12) got in on the act to leave the hosts reeling at 31-5.

Josh Harding (14), Dobson (30no) and then Forster (11) did show some late resistance.

But James Ecclestone (1-20) and Michael Rowlands (1-20) ensured Tattenhall were polished off for 89.

BARROW, who suffered an eight-run loss at Alvanley in the Joseph Holt Brewery Twenty20 Cup in the week, maintained top spot with a four-wicket win at home to Romiley.

Iroshan De Silva (6-58) and Maneesha Ayomal Nissanka (2-30) restricted Romiley to 175-9. Captain Alex Reid (60), David McClements (42) and Nissanka (43no) then guided the leaders to 176-6.

There was a wonderful all-round performance by Shavaiz Saif in CHRISTLETON’S 108-run home success over Mobberley.

Saif top-scored with 87 from just 39 balls, a knock that included eight four and six sixes, in Christleton’s tally of 237-9.

He then took 6-47 to help bowl Mobberley out for 129 with Matt Astbury nabbing 2-24.

This Saturday, ninth-placed Christleton travel to Stockport, Barrow make the trip to Cheadle Hulme, fourth-placed Alvanley host Bredbury St Marks, and second-bottom Tattenhall head to Romiley.

Improving OULTON PARK will make their way to Macclesfield in Division One chasing a third straight league win.

Park became the first side this season to beat promoted Widnes last Saturday as they recorded a convincing 102-run home victory.

Martin East (3-9), Muhammad Kashif (2-19) and Andrew Hards (2-25) snared the lion’s share of the wickets as Widnes were skittled for 103.

Skipper Patrick Roberts (46), Callum Begg (35), Andrew Mills (32) and Daniel Leech (30) had fired Park to 205.

Cheshire League

For the second week running a SAUGHALL batsman scored a century.

Adam Griffiths followed in Ben Salisbury’s footsteps to see Saughall to a 110-run success at MALPAS in Division Five.

Griffiths arrived at the crease with the score at 15-2 but walked off a few hours later with a sublime 108 to his name.

He shared a 90-run third-wicket stand with James Huxley (47) and a shot-a-ball 75 with Mike Andrews (15no) as Saughall made 183-5.

The pacey Danny Lloyd (5-46) was the pick of the bowlers for Malpas, who slumped to 20-3 after spinner Chris Andrews (5-17) made the most of a bouncy track.

Chris’ brother Mike (3-33) then stormed back at the other end, taking three quickfire wickets, including a stunning catch by Alen Roberts.

Malpas were on the ropes on 35-6 and when Keith Rickett (23) was caught and bowled by Chris Andrews, the knockout blow was imminent.

Wily left-armer Tony Roberts (2-8) struck in his first over, a sharp catch behind the stumps by Matty Pierce, but fittingly it was left to Chris Andrews to wrap proceedings up.

He found an outside edge and Nick Ballard took an athletic diving catch to his left as Malpas were dismissed for 73, J Roberts their top scorer with an entertaining 24no.

Saughall’s fifth win from six games means they remain fourth behind third-placed FRODSHAM, who made it four straight victories after recording a six-wicket success at home to Hartford.

Gregory Pidgeon (5-9) and Matt Deakin (3-13) snaffled the visitors for 75 before Frodsham reached 78-4 inside 15 overs (Matt Williamson 26).

WESTMINSTER PARK were 83-run winners at home to Winsford in Division Four.

Park put on 165-9, with tail-ender Sai Bharath Kumar Reddy Vanteddu leading the way with an explosive 45 from 23 balls, before Winsford were stopped short on 82 (Nasir Majid 3-19).

Cheshire League

CHOLMONDELEY suffered a two-wicket home loss to high-flying Stretton in Division Three.

Will Hockenhull (23) got Chum off to a quick start before Sam Robinson (39) helped reverse a mini collapse.

Set 146, second-placed Stretton made it to 147-8 despite three quick wickets for Hockenhull (3-16), who earlier had taken three catches.

Martin Flanagan hit a superb 92 as Chester County Officers drew at high-flying Wirral.

Flanagan hauled CCO up to 171-8 before their attack, led by John Warrington (3-44), went close to skittling Wirral (162-9).

Kingsley are 14 points clear at the summit of Division Two after making it seven wins from wins.

Their latest victims were Winnington Park, who were bowled out for 137 (Hayden Lanza 4-31, Adrian Burden 3-16, Toby Mullins 3-50) and then could not stop their table-topping hosts from flaying 171-4 (Ben Stoddart 71).

Peter Lee (34no) helped OAKMERE (110-9) hold on to a draw at home to Prestbury, who had set 121-9 despite the best efforts of Craig Phelan (4-20).

BUNBURY (84) were beaten by 82 runs at Ashley (166-9). Liam McMahon (6-35) did not deserve to be on the losing side.

Cheshire Women's League

CHESTER BOUGHTON HALL are starting to look formidable once again.

The defending champions made it three straight league victories with an eight-wicket win at Ashton-on-Mersey on Sunday.

Amanda Gettins (50no) and Sarah Sutcliffe (46no), batting at seven and eight, rescued Ashton with an unbroken stand of 106, after none of their top six passed 10.

But the final total of 146 was no match for Hannah Snape (59no) and Lorna Starkey (51), who shared a 107-run partnership to see Hall to 147-2.