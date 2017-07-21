Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cheshire County League

ALVANLEY are now just 11 points behind the Vivio Cheshire County League Division Two promotion places in fourth after their fine run of form continued with a hard-fought five-wicket victory at Mobberley.

Chris Charles (1-26) won the toss and elected to bowl on a green pitch and, after he and Billy Ouzounidis (4-31) found bounce and movement with the new ball, it proved the correct decision as Mobberley were left reeling at 23-4.

The normally consistent Lee Ainsworth (3-36), mixing some wayward delivers with some absolute pearlers, then got in on the act to reduce the score to 83-7.

Then came Sophie Ecclestone and, bowling with great control and threatening both of the edges of the bat, she took 2-17 to help polish Mobberley off for 130.

The reply started like a train with Mike Rowlands (50) cracking three fours and four sixes to bring up 56 runs in just eight overs.

But, after Rowlands and opening partner Ste Charles (19) were dismissed, there were a few nervy moments before Andy Bennion (34no) saw Alvanley to 134-5 inside 38 overs.

Table-topping BARROW suffered their first defeat of the season as they were beaten by seven wickets at third-placed Lindow.

Openers Iroshan De Silva (29) and Alex Reid (29) got Barrow off to a good enough start. However, Nick Mumford (24) aside, no other player scored more than 20 as they were restricted to 142-8.

Lindow then made their way to 147-3 with three overs to spare despite the best efforts of Malcolm Barrow (3-28).

Mid-table CHRISTLETON suffered a six-wicket loss at home to Brooklands.

The Swans were skittled for 110, with Atif Bajwa, skipper Josh Morgan Jones and Shavaiz Saif all hitting 20, before their in-form opponents cruised to 111-4.

TATTENHALL’S survival hopes took a turn for the worse after they became the first side this season to lose to Bredbury St Marks.

Second-from-bottom Tattenhall collapsed from 134-4 to 159 all out, following a rapid half-century from Joe Prince (53), after the basement boys had cracked 246-5.

OULTON PARK cemented top spot in Division One with a 91-run win at home to Upton.

Matt Jamieson (62no), Ben Gibbon (52no), Danny Leach (44) and Martin East (43) all scored well as Park posted 220-5 and then ripped through Upton for 129 with Andrew Hards (3-29), Matt Parkinson (3-33) and Muhammad Kashif (2-22) doing most of the damage.

This Saturday, the leaders host Oxton.

Tattenhall entertain Lindow, Christleton travel to Barrow, while Alvanley are at home to Brooklands.

Cheshire County League

CHESTER BOUGHTON HALL remain hot on the heels of Premier League leaders Alderley Edge after stretching their winning Vivio Cheshire County League run to five matches.

Will Owen (4-49) and Jack Williams (3-23) did the damage as second-placed Chester recorded a five-wicket victory at home to Grapenhall.

The strugglers were inserted to bat on a sticky Filkins Lane wicket and, with Owen and Alex Kegg (1-24) keeping a tight reign on things, runs proved hard to come by.

Harry Killoran (2-19) collected the other Hall wickets as Grappenhall were bowled out for 119.

The reply looked in just as much trouble at 61-4 after Ric Moore (15), Warren Goodwin (25), Alex Money (9) and Lee Dixon (10) came and went.

But, after Owen hit 17, Williams (15no) and, particularly, Killoran (28no) saw Chester to 121-5 in 40 overs.

(Image: Barry Mitchell)

NESTON were involved in a thrilling tie at Cheadle.

Cheadle set 227-7, with James Claxon (2-42) and Matt Stewart (2-45) both taking two wickets apiece, before the Parkgate outfit also totalled 227, for the loss of seven wickets, the final of which fell on the last delivery of a gripping game when last-man Paul Stimson was clean bowled.

David Hurst (59) and James O’Neill (49) were in good nick for sixth-placed Neston, who host third-placed Toft this Saturday.

Hall travel to Didsbury before making the same trip on Sunday for a Cheshire Cup quarter-final clash.

Neston are also in last-eight action, at home to Hyde.

Meanwhile, CHESTER BOUGHTON HALL booked their place in the Cheshire Women’s Cricket League Knockout Cup semi-finals with a 40-run win at Ashton-on Mersey.

Lorna Starkey (27), Ali Cutler (26) and Hannah Snape (25) all retired not out as Chester set 123-5 and then restricted Ashton to 83-4.

Cheshire League

Promotion-chasing SAUGHALL suffered a shock defeat at relegation-threatened Hartford in UKFast Cheshire League Division Five.

Inserted to bat first on a green track, soft after overnight rain, Saughall lost James Huxley (6) early on but recovered well with a 78-run second-wicket partnership.

But, having set a good platform, Martin Huxley (48) and Ben Salisbury (37) were both dismissed tamely and two new batsmen had to start all over again.

Adam Griffiths (13) was bowled by a short ball that jagged back in, Nick Ballard (10) miscued to cover and, when debutant Sanil Bharti (1) was stumped, Saughall were 136-6.

But a brisk 51-run partnership between Tate Beaumont (13no) and Mike Andrews (36no) enabled them to declare on 187-6.

With the sun now shining brightly and the wicket drying out nicely, Harford raced to 73-1 in reply.

But, after Saughall skipper Alen Roberts (3-33) introduced himself into the attack, the strugglers slipped to 111-5 to leave the game in the balance.

However, despite the further efforts of Andrews (3-41), Harford’s counter-attacking paid dividends as they reached 190-8 in a thrilling climax.

Captain Roberts said: "We played well but we have to take our hats off to Hartford, they played better.

"We have two big games coming up in the next two weeks against first and second in the table. Win those and we'll have a great chance for promotion."

FRODSHAM (157-9) moved back above Saughall and into second with an 86-run victory at home to Mossley (71), Nick Brimble (65) and Richard Warburton (4-4) their stars.

Improving MALPAS gave Frodsham and Saughall a hand by drawing at leaders Bowdon Vale.

Malpas got as far as 168-3 after being set 201-5dec. Mike Parry, with 2-62 with the ball and 74no with the bat, was excellent.

WESTMINSTER PARK (189) made it back-to-back Division Four victories after recording a 103-run success at Trafford Metrovics (86).

Saad Q (88, 2-5) and Vaishak S (4-7) were key to the success.

Cheshire League

KINGSLEY’s 100% winning record in UKFast Cheshire League Division Two is over.

After 12 straight victories they went down by six wickets at home to resurgent OAKMERE.

Oakmere made it five successive wins after successfully chasing down 124-9 (Edward Leneghan 52, Hayden Lanza 45; Cj Van Der Walt 3-15) when reaching 125-4 (Adrian Stubbs 55; Adrian Burden 3-55).

BUNBURY stopped the rot with a draw at Winnington Park.

The winless basement boys got tantalisingly close on 210-8 (Lewis Neal 54, S Lamb 44) in reply to 220-5 (J Thompson 3-58).

CHESTER COUNTY OFFICERS (195-8) drew their clash at fellow Division Three promotion hopefuls Wilmslow Wayfarers (212-2).

CCO were always going to be up against it after an unbeaten century from Jahangir Mushtaq (108no).

But, with Graham Dodd (63) and tailender Steve Johnson (62no) in good touch, they were not far away.

CHOLMONDELEY somehow managed to let a fifth straight win slip from their grasp as they went down by 14 runs at Appleton.

After restricting their hosts to 157-7 (Wayne Goldstein 3-41), Chum were in complete control at 121-3 thanks to Johnny Woodhead (58).

But they then lost their final seven wickets for 22 as they were bowled out for 143.

Cheshire CCC

Three days in the sunshine went down to the wire as Cheshire clinched a dramatic victory over Wales Minor Counties at Alderley Edge.

Wayne White took a running catch on the mid-wicket boundary to give Cheshire the honours as they overcame a brave challenge to win the Unicorns Championship Western Division clash by 27 runs with five overs remaining.

But star of the show was captain Lee Dixon as he added an unbeaten 118 to his first-innings 67.

Dixon’s efforts in the first innings, along with those of his Chester Boughton Hall team-mate Rick Moore (44), ensured Cheshire posted 313 after being invited to bat.

Wales replied with 316, Leek’s White the pick of the bowlers with 3-72, while Chester duo Jack Williams (2-73) and Harry Killoran (2-76) took two wickets apiece.

(Image: Barry Mitchell)

From there onwards it was about Dixon timing his declaration and 353-5 set a target of 351.

Moore (66) once again helped his skipper.

However, Dixon’s most effective partnership, worth 124 runs, came with impressive Alderley Edge youngster Ed Fluck, who cracked a crucial 80 on his debut.

The Welsh chase got off to a fine start and at tea all results were possible.

But Cheshire’s bowlers stuck to their guns and, with White snaffling 4-67 and Williams 3-115, Wales Minor Counties were bowled out for 323.