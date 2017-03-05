Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

City of Chester Swimming Club proved they have bounced back from adversity stronger than ever with impressive performances in the pool.

The club endured a difficult time when their home, City Baths in Chester, closed for two years while an extensive refurbishment programme took place.

It was a loss to the whole community when the Victorian grade II-listed baths in Union Street was out of action – and the swimming club was perhaps hit hardest.

They lost swimmers and staff and embarked upon a nomadic existence until a £3m revamp was complete and the baths reopened last October.

But many people stayed loyal to the club too – and that is now paying off.

Now City of Chester have demonstrated their swift progress with a bumper haul of medals and personal bests over the three weekends of thrilling competition that make up the Cheshire County Championships.

Head coach Nigel Crowe said: “The club has had a difficult two-and-a-half years with no home base.

“Now we are starting to grow and produce swimmers, and everyone connected with City of Chester has really taken up the challenge.

“The swimmers have done a fantastic job in the Cheshire County Championships with gold, silver and bronze medals, finalists and personal best times.

“This has been achieved through the members having loyalty to the club, working through difficulties and becoming stronger for it.”

City of Chester have been teaching children and adults for more than 120 years.

They sent a squad, featuring members aged between 10-17, to the championships staged at Macclesfield.

Frankie Docking-Smith, 13, led the way with a super set of results.

The youngster, who has been selected for the ASA Talent Programme, scooped gold in the 100m individual medley and added a brace of silvers and four bronze gongs on the way to being ranked third overall in his age group.

Sophie Clarkson, 17, also hit form to top the podium in the 800m freestyle, while 2016 national finalist Holly Parkinson, 17, returned from injury in style to take bronze in the 50m backstroke.

Talented Megan Partington, 16, scooped bronze in the 100m breaststroke, while the 13-14-year-old boys took a freestyle bronze as the club entered relay teams for the first time in years.

Other City of Chester swimmers who qualified for finals, in their respective age categories and disciplines, were: Isabel Gelder, Eleanor Gill, Millie Murray, Daniel Brown, Matthew Bates, Conner Hone and India Nellist.

Others who did themselves and the club proud included: Jinti Wild, Nancy Docking-Smith, Eirinn Macguire, Harriet Bird, Tara Das Gupta, Molly Bullock, Guilia Rowland, Paige Wild, Sophie Penk, Ella Reynolds, Joseph Taberner, Euan Allen, Jack Lewis, James Wall, Daniel Cocker, Joseph Hancock, Claudia Miller and Anna Banim.

City of Chester Swimming Club offers coaching for children and adults of all abilities, as well as competitive swimming and water polo.

For more information visit www.cocsc.webeden.co.uk or email cocsc@talktalk.net.