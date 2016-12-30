Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Another dramatic year in Chester FC's history is ending on a high.

Yes, Jon McCarthy's men may have gone down to a controversial defeat at Solihull Moors on Boxing Day, but the Blues are very much on the up.

But there have been lows, too, as our look back at 2016, and the images which defined it, prove.

Opening with a draw - January 2

(Photo: Terry Marland)

Chester had won just one of their last seven league games at the back end of 2015, but they could not make a winning start in the new year.

Ross Hannah's strike was cancelled out by Michael Rankine as the home clash with Altrincham ended 1-1.

Barely into the second half of the season and it was already Hannah's 16th goal of the campaign.

Aldershot Town thrashing - March 8

(Photo: Terry Marland)

A wild night at the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium saw Chester dismantle the Shots 8-2 in their most conclusive win of the year.

James Alabi scored four times as the Blues ran riot during a stunning first half.

It turned out to be their only victory in the month of March.

Derby disappointment - March 19

(Photo: Robert Parry-Jones)

The Blues had defeated their cross-border rivals earlier in 2015-16 but could not repeat the trick at the Racecourse Ground.

Ryan Astles was sent off for fouling Kayden Jackson and Connor Jennings converted the spot-kick to break Chester's resistance.

Jackson and Robbie Evans ensured the Dragons ran out 3-0 winners.

Steve Burr sacked - April 7

(Photo: Ben Taylor Photography)

A six-game winless streak which included the derby loss proved to be the end of Steve Burr's tenure as Blues boss.

At the time of his sacking Chester sat four points and four places above the drop zone and had won just three of their previous 22 games.

Burr's assistant Jon McCarthy took on temporary charge, plenty more on him to come.

Burr would go on to link up with Southport in September.

Macca ensures survival - April 16

(Photo: Terry Marland)

A tough fixture away at Lincoln City saw McCarthy make a losing start as interim manager, but it was not to last.

A brace from John Rooney helped the Blues to a 4-0 win over Welling United which all but ensured they would live to fight another day in the National League.

Further wins over Grimsby Town and Gateshead made sure Chester avoided relegation with room to spare.

McCarthy made permanent - May 7

(Photo: Ian Cooper)

Just over a week after the season came to a close, the Blues announced the caretaker boss would get his chance full time.

Jon McCarthy became Chester FC's third permanent manager since its 2010 rebirth.

Club skipper Ian Sharps stepped back from his playing role to join Macca in the dugout.

A new start - August 1

(Photo: ChesterFC.com)

With McCarthy in place, attention turned to who would be representing Chester on the pitch in 2016-17.

In came Elliott Durrell, Blaine Hudson and Oluwaseun Akintunde among others.

Out went big names John Rooney, Ben Heneghan and Ross Hannah.

It was tough early going for the new-look Blues with just one victory in their first five outings.

Turning point - September 13

(Photo: Terry Marland)

Kane Richards and Tom Shaw made the scoresheet in a simple enough win over Guiseley.

But this result marked the start of a major upturn for Chester as they surged towards the top half of the National League.

They would go on to win four of their next five games and extend a mighty consecutive clean-sheet record well beyond 500 minutes.

Derby strangled by the bubble - September 24

(Photo: Terry Marland)

The so-called 'bubble match' has long been the bane of the Chester-Wrexham derby.

Blues fans were in fine voice, but only 550 had made the trip, such are the severe restrictions placed on supporters simply wanting to watch a game of football.

Our Chester FC reporter Dave Powell asked, 'was this the day the derby died?'

A dull affair ended 0-0.

Astles at the death - November 13

(Photo: Andrew Teebay)

This might take the prize for the best Blues moment of 2016.

Roaring back from two goals down against Tranmere, Ryan Astles steered home in stoppage-time to send the away following wild.

It was another example of the spirit within this current Chester crop.

Christmas cheer - December 13

Squad and management made a trip to the Countess of Chester Hospital to deliver gifts and toys to children in the neonatal unit.

A few days later they defeated Aldershot 2-0 in their final home game of the year.

What have you made of 2016 at Chester FC? Let us know in the comments below.