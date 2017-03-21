With six defeats in their last seven games, Chester FC come into tonight's clash knowing that they need to get back on track.
A season that had promised so much just three months ago has fallen away in recent weeks and three points against play-off chasing Macclesfield Town will be a welcome panacea for Jon McCarthy's men.
We'll bring you all the build up, team news and match action throughout the evening live from the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium.
Key Events
Remembering Garry Allen
It’s been a little over a fortnight since Blues fan Garry Allen sadly passed away, and he will be remembered tonight. Garry’s family will be in attendance and tributes will be paid to the late supporter. A poignant evening.
Macclesfield line up
Flinders, Halls, Fitzpatrick, Byrne, McCombe, Browne, Norburn, Mackreth, Whitaker, Dudley, Summerfield. SUBS: Ross, Pilkington, Holroyd, Thorne, Haworth.
Chester squad
Lynch, Hughes, Hudson, Astles, O’Brien, Shaw, Dawson, Lloyd, Hunt, Durrell, Alabi. Subs: Roberts, Richards, Vassell, Horwood, Joyce.