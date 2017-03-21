With six defeats in their last seven games, Chester FC come into tonight's clash knowing that they need to get back on track.

A season that had promised so much just three months ago has fallen away in recent weeks and three points against play-off chasing Macclesfield Town will be a welcome panacea for Jon McCarthy's men.

We'll bring you all the build up, team news and match action throughout the evening live from the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium.