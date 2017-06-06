Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Experienced defender John McCombe has become Chester FC's fifth summer signing.

The former Port Vale, York City and Macclesfield Town centre-back has penned an initial one-year contract.

McCombe's arrivals follows those of right-back Andy Halls and forwards Ross Hannah, Harry White and Nyal Bell.

The 32-year-old is expected to replace Sam Hughes in the heart of the Chester defence.

Rising star Hughes is on the verge of a move away from the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium.

Stay tuned for McCombe's first interview with The Chronicle since joining the Blues.