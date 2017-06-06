Experienced defender John McCombe has become Chester FC's fifth summer signing.
The former Port Vale, York City and Macclesfield Town centre-back has penned an initial one-year contract.
McCombe's arrivals follows those of right-back Andy Halls and forwards Ross Hannah, Harry White and Nyal Bell.
The 32-year-old is expected to replace Sam Hughes in the heart of the Chester defence.
Rising star Hughes is on the verge of a move away from the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium.
Stay tuned for McCombe's first interview with The Chronicle since joining the Blues.