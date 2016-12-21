Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

'Tis the season

Ex-Chester FC midfielder John Rooney had an amusing festive message in his social media inbox this morning.

A Blues fan sorted out a cheeky season's greetings for the Wrexham player courtesy of past X Factor contestant Wagner.

With 10 points separating the cross-border rivals at Christmas, Rooney was urged to #mindthegap.

Dragon-Pie

Speaking of Wrexham, they are clearly keeping their eyes on the pies.

The big news emerging from the Racecourse today was the announcement of their official club pastry.

A hot chilli beef pie was chosen via a fan vote in honour of mascot Wrex the Dragon, a steak and cheese option was the runner-up.

Will they have the stomach for a possible relegation fight though?

The full story by our colleagues at the North Wales Daily Post can be found here .

Trialists check

(Photo: Terry Marland)

Four temporary signings featured on the Chester teamsheet for Tuesday's festive friendly with Liverpool U23s.

But who can they count among their former clubs?

We did some research on Tomi Adeloye, Erike Sousa, Jamie Morgan and Sam Ramsbottom to see what we could find out.

You can see the full story below. Do it for the Adeloye YouTube compilation.

Solihull release duo

Ahead of their Boxing Day clash with Chester, Solihull Moors have been cutting down the size of their squad.

The Midlands club have released defenders Theo Streete and Jordan Gough from their contracts.

Manager Liam McDonald said: “I had a good discussion with Jordan and while I’m disappointed he’s leaving the club, I fully respect his desire to seek a fresh challenge elsewhere after three years at Solihull.

“I have enjoyed working with both Theo and Jordan during my first few months at the club and I wish them both all the very best for the future.”

Special guests

Chester FC's latest 'Team of the Week' were Brickfield Rangers.

They were invited by the club's community trust to watch the friendly clash with Liverpool and get the full matchday experience.

Instead of the LFC stars on show, they mobbed the Blues players for autographs and photos.

