CFC v LFC

The big news of the day was clearly Chester FC 's friendly against Liverpool's under-23 squad.

Liverpool put out a strong side which included French international defender Mamadou Sakho, young star Trent Alexander-Arnold and Chester-born Ben Woodburn.

The Blues had four trialists on show and one of them, Tomi Adeloye, put the hosts in front on 55 minutes.

His goal was cancelled out by Harry Wilson from the spot before Cameron Brannagan netted the winner for the Reds with 15 minutes to go.

No inspection needed

The pitch at the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium was in fine condition for the visit of Jurgen Klopp's team.

But 37 years ago today the old Sealand Road ground was looking a little submerged.

Chester FC OnThisDay tweeted the super shot of a groundsman forlornly looking out over the flooded turf.

Chester sponsor sold

Major news today saw the confirmation Chester FC sponsors MBNA were the subject of a £1.9bn bid from the Lloyds Banking Group.

The Chester-based Bank of America subsidiary employs a 1,700 strong workforce in the area and their future is uncertain.

Lloyds expect the takeover to be finalised in the first half of 2017.

It was announced MBNA's commercial partnership with the Blues was extended for a further three years to 2019 in February.

Big Yellow space for Blues

Chester FC's Community Trust is continuing its valuable work strengthening the links between the club and the city.

They now have a £3,000 storage unit to use thanks to Big Yellow Self Storage.

As you can see strike partners James Alabi and Kane Richards were on hand to help with the heavy lifting.

Community Trust CEO Jim Green said: “We’re very grateful to Big Yellow for their fantastic support of the club and the free storage space will make a big difference as the trust continues to grow and develop.”