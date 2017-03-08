Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Good afternoon and welcome, belatedly, to the first Chester FC Daily Digest of the week.

After a couple of days off, we've got a lot to get through, so let's dive straight in.

Contracts, contracts, contracts

With the Blues effectively a couple of wins from sealing their safety, the focus on securing the future of the players who have achieved that will become greater.

But we know one player who certainly wants to say: Johnny Hunt. He's told us that twice now...

And another player who is determined to stick around is Lucas Dawson.

The midfielder has impressed behind closed doors and did enough off the bench against Tranmere Rovers to suggest he will get more chances to impress before the season's out.

And Dawson's already laid his cards on the table about what he wants to happen after that...

Mahon milestone

Craig Mahon's all-action cameo against Tranmere on Friday night ensured he brought up 150 appearances for the club.

It may well be his last this season .

But we're sure there'll be many more to come for the club's current longest serving player.

Awesome foursome

No-one has made more appearances for the Blues than Mahon in the present squad.

But he has been surpassed this season as the club's remaining leading scorer by James Alabi.

Alabi has hit 15 goals in 35 appearances as he begins to unlock his huge potential.

It was a potential that was clear for all to see one year ago tonight...

Wrexham signing

Dragons boss Dean Keates has bolstered his ranks before the weekend – but is still waiting to learn the fate of James Jennings.

Jennings attended an FAW Disciplinary Panel hearing on Monday night where he pleaded guilty to a charge of violent conduct for his part in the fracas at the final whistle of the cross-border derby at Chester on January 21.

The FAW will discuss the evidence before notifying the club and the left-back if he is to face any further sanctions.

“We were at the hearing, obviously it has all gone through and we are waiting for the paperwork, so up to another 14 days,” said Keates.

“It was a moment of madness and we will cross that bridge (a possible suspension) when we come to it and see what the punishment is.”

Wrexham are also sweating over a second charge after two smoke bombs were set off in the away end of the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium during the derby.

A third charge - for failing to control their players following the melee at the final whistle of the 1-1 draw - was dropped by the panel on Monday night.

Welcome news for the Dragons and so too, they believe, is the capture of winger Iffy Allen.

The 22-year-old had been a free agent since his release from Aldershot Town in December.

The new Ali Dia?

From the current Wrexham manager to the previous one.

York City have been stung in a transfer farce that resembles the infamous Ali Dia tale.

The Minstermen completed the signing of Curacao defender Derwin Martina last week.

After completing the deal, York stated that Martina was the brother of Southampton right-back Cuco.

Just four days later, the 22-year-old has been released after failing to impress boss Gary Mills.

Martina played just over 80 minutes in a reserve team encounter but had a shocker.

And Martina has now denied he is even related to Saints star Cuco.

"He is not brother or my cousin, he is just a friend," he told BBC Radio York.

"In my country, Martina's a really big name so a lot of people have that last name."

Dia made the headlines after a short stint at Southampton in 1996.

He was recommended to manager Graeme Souness by someone pretending to be former AC Milan striker George Weah.

Dia played 32 minutes as a substitute against Leeds United before being released soon after.

Date for your diaries

It has been confirmed that the young Blues will play Heswall in the Cheshire FA Youth Cup final on Friday, April 7.

Kick-off is at 7pm at Vauxhall Motors.