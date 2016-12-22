Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Blues on BT

Chester FC's first TV date of 2017 has been confirmed.

The BT Sport cameras will be in town for the clash with Gateshead on February 11.

It will be the first time the broadcaster has shown a live Blues game since their 0-0 cross-border derby draw at Wrexham in September.

Which Chester FC match has been selected for live BT Sport coverage?

Potential kit clash?

(Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire)

This is the Solihull Moors home kit.

Chester travel to the Midlands on Boxing Day and might have to think ahead to avoid a tricky situation. The Blues' yellow away kit will certainly clash, would the home strip too?

Tranmere controversy

Tranmere Rovers striker James Norwood has been under fire for 'blacking up' for the club’s Christmas party.

The 26-year-old footballer posted, and later deleted, a photo on Instagram showing him dressed as a street vendor selling sunglasses.

Dressed in ripped jeans, a white t-shirt and straw hat and with his face, arms and feet painted black, he wrote: “great Xmas do with the boys.. level - fancy dress - completed’.”

Football anti-racism charity Kick it Out described the costume as 'ill-thought-out'.

You can read the full story by our sister paper the Liverpool Echo here .

Volunteers praised

Jon McCarthy has backed those working behind the scenes for nothing at the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium.

Inspired by Sports Personality of the Year, he tweeted his support to those who give up their own time to keep Chester FC running.

The Blues boss said: “As I sat watching that, it just reminded me that our club is run by volunteers.

"I work closely with a lot of them, but there’s a lot of unseen stuff that they do that I don’t know about, and I just felt it was the right time to say something."

Jon McCarthy pays tribute to volunteers who make Chester FC 'special'

You can catch up on Wednesday's daily digest here .