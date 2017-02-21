Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Lynch's assessment

Chester FC goalkeeper Alex Lynch was frank in his Twitter apology to the fans after the Maidstone defeat.

The stopper has been expanding on his five-letter summary of the performance with some interesting analysis.

He has also been speaking about the battle with Liam Roberts to the Blues number one.

You can read the full interview with our Dave Powell below:

Piegate

(Photo: Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Where to begin with this one?

National League side Sutton United's FA Cup run was ended by a 2-0 loss to Premier League Arsenal on Monday night.

But sadly instead of football the fallout has centred on their reserve goalkeeper Wayne Shaw eating a pie on the bench.

Sun Bets, who had sponsored Sutton's shirts for the game, had created the market for punters and offered up odds of 8-1.

(Photo: BBC)

The FA announced they were investigating a potential breach of betting rules and Shaw has now resigned. All within a matter of hours.

Manager Paul Doswell told Sky News: "What happened didn't make us look very professional.

"It's something that we've dealt with quickly as a club. Wayne himself offered his resignation to the chairman this afternoon, which has been accepted.

"It's a very sad end to what has been a very good story."

Lincoln rearranged?

Arsenal's reward for dispatching Sutton is a clash with Lincoln City.

The FA Cup quarter finals are due to be played around the weekend of March 11. Chester were due to travel to Sincil Bank for a league fixture on March 11.

There has been no official announcement yet on a rearranged date for the game yet, but watch this space.

(Photo: Terry Marland)

And finally

Chester FC On This Day have dug this own goal out of the archives but you might want to look away - especially if your name is Julian Alsford.

The Blues defender had one to forget against Blackpool on February 21, 1995.

After playing a terrible back pass, he managed to slice the resulting cross into the Blues net.

Chester went on to lose the game 3-1.

Catch up with Monday's daily digest here.