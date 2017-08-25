Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC boss Jon McCarthy is confident the club will go on to enjoy 'the best season' its had since reforming - providing he has more luck with injuries.

The Blues travel to Aldershot Town on Saturday (3pm kick-off) looking to pick up their first win of the campaign at the fifth attempt.

But they will make the trip to the Recreation Ground with injury doubts over strikers Ross Hannah, Harry White and Nyal Bell.

Should the trio fail to be passed fit then Chester will be down to one fully fit forward in the form of James Akintunde.

McCarthy is therefore calling on his side to share the goalscoring responsibility before Hannah, White and Bell return.

And, once they do, he believes the Blues will go on a run that will propel them up the table.

Chester's highest finish since returning to the non-league top flight was in the 2014-15 season when they came 12th with 63 points.

And McCarthy said: "I'll try and get Ross, Harry and Nyal on the training pitch in the morning (Friday) and I hope they'll be fit.

"In the meantime Oluwaseun (James) Akintunde is having to take on most of the work on his own - and I think he's been outstanding.

(Image: Terry Marland)

"If I don't have them available then I will ask the other players to take on more responsibility. Aki (Akintunde) has scored goals, Lucas Dawson is our top scorer, Mahony (Craig Mahon) has contributed, and I know Kingsley James and Paul Turnbull have got goals in them, and so to do Ryan Astles and John McCombe.

"Let's all take responsibility to score the goals before we get those players back, who we know will strengthen us, and continue to have that really solid, strong base that we have.

"I am very open about this, I spoke to the CFU (City Fans United) members about it. We have got a group of players here who are the best we've ever had. We've got the best environment that we've ever had. They're working harder and they all buy into it.

"But if we get injuries to defenders, we'll concede more goals, and if we get injuries to strikers, we'll score less goals.

"But when all the parts of the jigsaw are available to us, like we did last season, we'll go on a good run, and I really believe we'll have the best season we've ever had at this football club. I really believe that.

"I have complete faith in it coming right but, yes, give us a little bit more luck with injuries."

Centre-back McCombe was struggling with a toe injury during last Saturday's 3-2 home loss to Sutton United.

But McCarthy said: "He saw the doctor and he's available for this weekend. If John McCombe is missing games due to a toe injury then we'd have to find a new nickname for him!"