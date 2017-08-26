Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Jon McCarthy hailed a superb result for the 'the whole football club' after Chester FC won 2-1 at high-flying Aldershot Town to get their season up and running.

And now the buoyant Blues boss has called on supporters to roar his side to a long-awaited first home victory of 2017 when Cheshire rivals Macclesfield Town visit the Swansway Chester Stadium on Monday (3pm kick-off).

Chester's first win of the campaign, secured by a 48th-minute penalty from Lucas Dawson and an 82nd-minute winner from Kingsley James, ended Aldershot's 14-match unbeaten home run in the league.

And it was made all the more impressive by the fact that it was achieved without a single striker on the pitch.

McCarthy was already missing Ross Hannah, Harry White and Nyal Bell going into the trip to the Recreation Ground.

And it got worse when James Akintunde, his last fit and available forward, pulled up with a hamstring in a first half that the Shots dominated.

Akintunde battled through until half-time when both he and Liam Davies were replaced by Jordan Chapell and Wade Joyce.

Midfielder Dawson moved up front with Chapell and Craig Mahon playing either side of him - and the move paid off.

Blues boss McCarthy said: "What a result that is for the whole football club.

"We've lost one game in five, which came in injury-time to the team who were top of the table, and we've lost all four of our strikers now. We've come to Aldershot and we've gone to Hartlepool and made all ourselves difficult to beat. We've deserved more.

"I'm missing four strikers now, our last fit striker gets injured after 20 minutes, and we've got 14 players, plus the young lad Owen Crawford on the bench. I'm delighted for him, he received a round of applause from all the players as it was first time he's made the bench. There's a good chance he could come on on Monday. So Blacon need to come down and see their young lad.

"The supporters were amazing today and we're going to need them again on Monday. Macclesfield have played 24 hours earlier, we know we're lighter than when we started the game, so we're going to need everybody. It was a really warm day today, it's taken a lot out of us, so come on Monday and help us get us that win, because if we do get that win, what a position we'll be in going into the game against Torquay and that game we have in hand on Solihull.

"We had a poor first 45 minutes but the attitude and the character we showed in the second half to turn that around should tell you everything about us and what we can achieve.

"I went with Dawson (up front) because he will win headers and he's our top scorer. We put some pace either of him and I thought Chappy (Chapell) was outstanding. He gets his critics and I only wish people will have seen that performance at home.

"Wade Joyce went on and in the position he did he won every second ball and that allowed Kingsley James and Paul Turnbull to get forward. It was a massive performance from those two players."