Chester FC manager Jon McCarthy believes his side can break their duck against Forest Green Rovers tomorrow.

The Blues travel to Gloucestershire to face the promotion chasers at the New Lawn on Good Friday (3pm kick-off).

Chester are yet to avoid defeat against Rovers since they were promoted to the National League four years ago.

It is a run which includes two meetings at the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium this season, the reverse National League fixture as well as an FA Trophy contest.

The Chester boss said he was happy 'performance wise and tactically' with those previous clashes.

McCarthy said: "They've gone 2-0 up against us in both games but we have come back against them.

"We're getting there and we learn a little bit about ourselves as we go along and at some point it has to break.

"We will set up and give it everything.

"We know what the challenge is, but I'm confident we will put on a performance and I know if my players are at their best they will beat Forest Green."

It is the second tough away game for the Blues this week after they lost out 1-0 at top-of-the-table Lincoln City on Tuesday.

McCarthy's men had won on their previous three road outings before then.

The Chester manager said: "We have to show the opposition respect.

"There's a certain element always that means we have to recognise the strengths of over teams and try to nullify them.

"That's what we did against Lincoln and we'll find a way. We know what we've got to do."

