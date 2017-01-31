Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC boss Jon McCarthy has explained his decision to recall goalkeeper Liam Roberts.

Alex Lynch kick-started a 15-match run between the posts after Roberts sustained a horror injury in the 1-1 draw at York City in October.

The 21-year-old, the only keeper on the club's books the Blues own, even kept his place after his rival for the number one jersey returned to full fitness.

But, despite making a superb save in the 1-1 derby draw with Wrexham, Lynch was benched for Saturday's trip to Dover Athletic.

(Photo: Terry Marland)

Roberts, who is loan from Walsall until the end of the season, could not stop the Blues from suffering a 3-1 defeat that damaged their play-off hopes.

Afterwards McCarthy was asked why he had brought the 22-year-old, who kept a run of six straight clean sheets earlier in the campaign, back into the fray.

"He's a very good goalkeeper," said the former Northern Ireland international, who last night re-signed Wigan Athletic winger Danny O'Brien on loan.

"He's been outstanding in training this week so I don't think anybody can argue with that. Alex has no complaints, I talked to him.

"We've got really strong competition in the squad and in that position (goalkeeper), it's as strong as anything.

"They both respect each other and they both work very hard. It's a strange union, the goalkeepers' union, they always want to be in the team, but they will always back each other up."