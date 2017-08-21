Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Talk about a game of two halves.

Chester FC were woeful in the first half of Saturday's agonising loss to new Vanarama National League leaders Sutton United.

But, inspired by Craig Mahon's super strike on the stroke of half-time, they improved dramatically after the restart.

And, when Lucas Dawson equalised in the 63rd minute, there were hopes the Blues could end their long wait for a home league win, a wait that now stretches back 13 matches.

Both goals are well worth another view, which you can now do below...