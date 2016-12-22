Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cheshire Phoenix have been 'inundated' by applicants wanting to take on the vacant head coaching role.

General manager James Brice said the club would like to have someone in place in January.

The Nix GM has taken on coaching duties temporarily following the sacking of Colin O'Reilly.

He praised the players for their response to a 'difficult week' in the tough 82-79 loss to Sheffield Sharks.

Sheffield snatched victory with a last-second three pointer on Wednesday night.

Brice said: "We are looking to have a new coach in place midway through January.

"We've been inundated with applications but we have carefully consider all the options as the most important thing for the club is to make sure we get it right.

"The coaching job is just a part of it, they also have to communicate with the fans and represent the team

"We are looking for someone who can buy into the club and are confident we will find that person."

(Photo: Adam Day Photography)

O'Reilly had overseen a run which saw Cheshire win just one of their previous six games.

Sheffield made it one in seven when Colin Sing struck at the final buzzer.

But the Phoenix GM said the performance level was in stark contrast to a 93-78 defeat at the hands of the Sharks at Cheshire Oaks Arena in November.

Brice said: "It's been a difficult week but we responded the best way we could.

"It was only a few weeks ago Sheffield Sharks were hammering us at home so to perform the way we did.

"We are disappointed with the result but that's basketball and there are plenty of positives. We pulled together as a team and everyone had each other's back."

Cheshire lie 10th in the BBL table after 13 games of the 2016/17 campaign.

Next up for the Nix is a trip to Glasgow Rocks on December 30 to close out their 2016.

