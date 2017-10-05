Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

One of the managers who was in the running for the Chester FC hotseat has taken over one of their relegation rivals.

Richard Money has been appointed as the new boss of second-from-bottom Solihull Moors after Liam McDonald left the position yesterday.

It is understood that former Luton Town and Cambridge United manager Money was interviewed by fourth-from-bottom Chester after they sacked Jon McCarthy on September 6.

But the Blues instead named ex-Solihull boss Marcus Bignot as their new man at the helm.

Moors' decision to part ways with McDonald means that the clubs currently occupying the bottom five spots in the Vanarama National League have changed their manager since the start of the season.

Basement boys Torquay United sacked Kevin Nicholson on August 17 before replacing him with Gary Owers on September 13.

Fifth-from-bottom Barrow AFC announced the departure of Paul Cox on August 24 and then the appointment of Micky Moore on the same day (September 20) that Bignot was unveiled at Chester.

Bignot had been assisting during Moore's caretaker spell in charge of Barrow.

Cox returned to work on September 4 with third-from-bottom Guiseley, who had sacked Adam Lockwood on August 30.

Money, after taking over at Solihull, said: "There is ambition and potential at Solihull Moors but my first job is to focus on accumulating points. It is about winning the 'next game' and that will give hope to the players, the fans and the board.

"I am not a magician and I know we will lose some matches as we move forward. I want to build confidence and we will then see where it takes us.

'I am delighted to be at Solihull Moors; since my days at Walsall I have lived in Sutton Coldfield, and this appointment allows me to balance my home life whilst I relish the challenge at the football club."

Gateshead, who are 16th, are searching for a new manager after Neil Aspin left to take over Port Vale yesterday.