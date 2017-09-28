Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cheshire League

Blacon Youth produced a stunning comeback to draw a remarkable Cheshire League Division Two match at Buxton Reserves 6-6.

Blacon looked to be heading for a heavy defeat after falling 5-1 and then 6-2 behind.

But they showed incredible powers of recovery to score four times in the final eight minutes to secure the unlikeliest of points.

Joe Henry, Mike Murray, Matthew Mackin (2) and Liam Mackin (2) got the goals for the Black and Whites.

It was an afternoon to forget for Tarporley Victoria as they went down 8-0 at home to second-placed Broadheath Central.

Deva Athletic returned to winning ways in Division One with a 2-1 triumph at home to Cheadle Town Reserves.

Malpas lost 1-0 at Warrington Town Reserves in the Premier Division.

It’s Challenge Cup action this Saturday, with Malpas travelling to Congleton VR, Deva hosting Vulcan, Tarporley entertaining Garswood United, and Blacon welcoming Moore United to Cairns Crescent.

West Cheshire League

Upton AA produced their worst performance of the West Cheshire League Division One season.

Todd Reid’s side were well beaten 4-1 at high-flying Mossley Hill Athletic despite taking an early lead through Sam Spridegon’s fourth goal in two games.

Spridegon later had a golden chance to equalise while Upton went on to hit the woodwork twice in the second half. Boss Reid, however, had no complaints.

Upton, who are 12th, travel to table-topping South Liverpool this Saturday, while Chester Nomads, who are 11th, return to action at home to third-placed Mossley Hill.

Chester Nomads Reserves, meanwhile, sit top of Division Three after their 3-0 win at home to Capenhurst Villa Reserves last Saturday

First-team manager John Cadwallader (2) and Simon Andrews got the goals.

Chester & Wirral League

Helsby made the perfect start to life back in the Chester & Wirral League on Saturday.

Helsby ran out 6-2 winners at AFC ESSAR in their first Queensferry Sports Premier Division game of the season thanks to Reece Dwyer (2), Steve Jackson, Mike Whitehead, Josh Archer and Curt Mulchrone.

MBNA were unable to stop Shaftesbury Youth Club from making it five triumphs on the trot.

A Ryan Griffiths solo effort earned the table-toppers a 1-0 away success.

Sutton Athletic (Dan Higginson, Danny Page, Tom McGill) went second with a fine 3-1 home win over Higher Bebington Kelma (Kenny Mahon).

The derby between Ellesmere Port (Graeme Davidson, Ian Johnson) and Ellesmere Port Town ended 2-2.

Clubbies extended their lead at the top of Olympic Trophies Division One with a 5-1 win at home to second-placed Elton Athletic.

Hat-trick hero Nick Whittaker (3) and Liam McGovern (2) shared the strikes for Clubbies with John Horton replying for Elton.

Blacon Youth Reserves (Lewis Coppack, Sam Davies, Jon Gorman, Brendan Reade, James Lloyd, Charlie Cottis) are third following their 6-3 triumph at home to Princes Villa (John Gough, Steve Morgan, Kieran Wedge) while Cestrian Alex are one place further back in fourth after they won 5-1 at home to Hoole Rangers (Alec Hutchinson) courtesy of four goals from the prolific Adie Gough and one from Matt Gilmour.

Chester Nomads 3rds (Cal Bowness, Matt Petts) drew 2-2 at home to FC UBER (Matt Elson, OG) while Helsby Reserves (Ricki Bell 2, Charlie Roberts, Mouhab Hafsi) picked up their first points of the season after winning 4-3 at home to Chester Argyle (James Pemberton, Wesley Sinclair, Liam Harrison).

Upton Bears Paw were the day’s top scorers as they stormed to a 12-0 success at home to Princes Villa Reserves in Link Up Division Two.

Chris Larsen (4), Dave Carmen (2), Luke Williamson (2), Jamie Hughes (2), Carl Griffiths and Joe Yates did the damage for second-placed Upton.

Third-placed Malpas Reserves (Lewis McCain Mitchell) lost 5-1 at home to Rockville.

Hoole Youth (Louis Larsen, Sam Wynn Hughes, Karl Rixham) got up and running with a 3-1 victory at home to Rossmore Rangers.

FC Duddon United (Martin Fitzsimmons, William Elwood) were edged out 3-2 at Beehive while Saughall Colts (Jim King-McGee, Jack Booth) were beaten 4-2 at Eastham Athletic (Dan Piggott 2, Tom Tudor, Lewis Stephenson).

Chester & District Sunday League

The Cat and Westminster could not be separated in the big Chester & District Sunday League Concorde Trophies A clash.

Westminster made a dream start when Shaun Weaver opened the scoring with 60 seconds on the clock.

But the hosts restored parity in the 35th minute through Jamie Easton and 1-1 was the way that it stayed.

Defending champions Waggon & Horses kick started their league campaign with a 6-2 success at Axis United.

There was just one goal between the sides at the break after Joe Henry hit a hat-trick for Waggon and Dave Pearson bagged a brace for Axis.

But only one team did all the running after the restart with substitute Jake Dean scoring twice and Kieran Ball blasting in a 30-yard screamer.

FC Blacon got their league season up and running in style with a 7-2 victory at home to FC Hickory’s.

The four-goal Sam Pickering, Scott Chard, Lee Bennion and Jake Zahringer did the damage for Blacon with Jack Gittins and Jonny Lawrence offering the replies.

Dee Rangers got off the mark in Section B with a 2-1 triumph at Tarvin Rex.

Sam Russell broke the deadlock with a 30-yard stunner, Nik Horabin doubled the advantage, before Robbie Plank pulled a goal back late on.

Carl Wellsbury (5), Matty Hall (3) and Callum Doyle fired CDS Flooring Studio to a 9-2 win at home to Upton Youth Centre, for whom Phil Davies and Mike Webb reduced the arrears.

Joey Waters (2), Warren Kelly and Declan McHugh shared the strikes in Border BA’s 5-1 success at AFC Tattenhall, whose consolation came courtesy of Devante James.

Section B leaders Castrol SC (Sam Moore, Tom Douglas, Jordan Saunders, Ryan Aslapp, Lee Chadwick) cruised into the second round of the Wirral District FA Sunday Junior Cup with a 5-1 win at home to Stonegate.

But Travellers Rest (Aaron Stockton pen, Nathan Moffatt) and Vauxhall SC (Tony Wedge) exited the competition after losing 4-2 and 4-1 at home to Trident and Riverside respectively.