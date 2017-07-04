Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cheshire Phoenix have made it two signings in as many days for the second week running.

The latest player to join the ambitious Phoenix is 6ft point guard Robert Sandoval from British Basketball League rivals Leeds Force.

The 25-year-old from California averaged 11.62 points and a team high 4.86 assists and 1.93 steals per game in what was his first season as a professional after graduating from Azusa Pacific University.

Sandoval, who was in the top 10 in the BBL for assists and steals, as well as being a 40% three-point shooter, said: “I am thrilled to be joining the Cheshire Phoenix Basketball Club. Thank you to the administration for this opportunity, I am looking forward to contributing to the team this next season.”

Phoenix general manager James Brice: “Robert was part of a struggling Leeds team last year but we feel, with better players around him, he’ll excel in what will be his second year as a pro.

“He’s smart, he’s a great defender, and we saw that last year when he guarded Mike DiNunno when he played against the Phoenix.

“We feel with the experience he already has, he will get even better and, like Malcolm Riley, have a really good season for us.”

Nix head coach Ben Thomas added: “We are really happy to have Rob with us for this upcoming season. He is a very versatile scorer but can also create for his team-mates.

“We think after his experience last year and more quality around him, he is going to thrive here at the Nix.”

Yesterday the Phoenix swooped for forward Malcolm Riley from Sheffield Sharks .

That followed last week’s double deal for England and Great Britain international Orlan Jackman from Newcastle Eagles and Alassan Touray from SISU Copenhagen.

Earlier in the summer the Phoenix re-signed Raheem May-Thompson and landed Andrew Bachman from Worcester Wolves and CJ Gettys following the conclusion of his college career in the States.