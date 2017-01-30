Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cheshire Phoenix produced their best performance of the season to storm into the semi-finals of the BBL Trophy with a stunning 90-71 win over the in-form Bristol Flyers.

The packed out Cheshire Oaks Arena clash was new Nix head coach Robbie Peers' first match in charge since returning to take over the Chester and Ellesmere Port outfit.

And Peers, who led the club to six trophies in three seasons when it was known as Chester Jets, certainly got a tune out of his charges.

Led by Earl Brown, who notched 29 points and 10 rebounds, the Nix swept aside a Flyers side who had won seven of their previous eight games in all competitions.

The two teams traded baskets throughout the first period before Cheshire edged into a 23-21 advantage after 10 minutes.

(Photo: Adam Day Photography)

Bristol hit back to lead midway through the second stanza but the Nix responded with run of 10 unanswered points to go 43-38 in front going into the half-time break.

The Flyers levelled at 50 in the third period before another 10-0 burst put the four-time Trophy winners in control at 62-54 ahead of the final passage of play.

A 12-2 start to the fourth period extended Cheshire's advantage and from that point on there was only ever going to be one winner.

DII'Jon Allen-Jordan (21) and Jamal Anderson (17) also did plenty of damage for the Nix, who will face holders Leicester Riders or Newcastle Eagles in the two-legged semi-finals.

Plymouth Raiders will take on Surrey Scorchers or Worcester Wolves in the other last-four showdown.